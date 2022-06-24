Why GTA Online players should always select The Union Depository Contract when it’s available

The Union Depository Contract is the highest-paying Robbery Contract by a large margin in GTA Online. If gamers simply want to earn as much as possible via these missions, then selecting The Union Depository Contract whenever it's available is ideal.

Here is a list of every Robbery Contract and how much money a player earns from them after KDJ's 10% cut. The list below will help put things into perspective.

The Agency Deal: $163,800

$163,800 The Bank Contract: $160,200

$160,200 The Data Contract: $153,200

$153,200 The E.C.U. Job: $172,000

$172,000 The Lost Contract: $162,000

$162,000 The Prison Contract: $157,500

$157,500 The Superdollar Deal: $166,500

$166,500 The Union Depository Contract: $270,000

Players can see that this Union Depository Contract pays far more than all of the other Robbery Contracts. It's also worth noting that some event weeks can double the pay of these missions, making The Union Depository Contract even more lucrative to undertake.

GTA Online players should always prioritize The Union Depository Contract

It appears randomly on the Job Board, so select it whenever possible (Image via Rockstar Games)

To start this Union Depository mission, players have to select it from their Job Board in their Auto Shop. It has a chance of appearing alongside two other Robbery Contracts; however, there is no guarantee that it will always be available for players to take up. However, if it is one of the three options, then it would be wise to select it whenever possible.

Keep in mind that although the Job Board states that the payout will be $300,000, KDJ will take 10% of that pay ($30,000). Thus, GTA Online players only get $270,000 in total. If it's a 2x cash event week, then that amount increases to $540,000. None of the other Robbery Contracts come close to this one in terms of sheer payout.

Tips for The Union Depository Contract in GTA Online

Elevator Key has players taking a key from an NPC and stashing a vehicle away (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will have to complete the two preparation missions before they can attempt the finale. The first mission is Elevator Key, which involves the player finding and eliminating a corrupt businessman. It's a straightforward mission, and players should use Sticky Bombs to easily take out the corrupt businessman without having to worry about his Assault Shotgun.

After that's done, the player will take the Armored Baller LE and can place it in one of three destinations. It's advisable to place it in the northeastern one, as that location is the closest one for a getaway vehicle in the finale.

Vault Code involves GTA Online players taking photos of a bank manager (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next preparation mission is known as Vault Code, and there are only a few tips worth sharing with regard to this one.

When the player needs to find the manager's car, they should look out for a blue Comet S2 (the bank manager is in the driver's seat).

The finale isn't too bad if the player knows what to expect (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players should pick the Hustler weapon loadout in The Union Depository Contract finale, as the Bullpup Rifle Mk II will be very helpful for allowing players to fend off hordes of foes all at once. As far as vehicles go, the Jester RR, Dominator GT, and ZR-350 can be helpful in protecting a player's rear from gunfire.

Otherwise, gamers need to take advantage of cover fire and snacks (to heal whenever necessary) while making their way through several guards. It is possible to skip the eating animation by simply taking cover, which may help some novice players.

