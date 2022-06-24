List of Robbery Contracts in GTA Online and payouts

There are eight Robbery Contracts in total in GTA Online, all of which are started in the player's Auto Shop. One must be registered as either a VIP, CEO, or MC President in order to participate in these missions. Once a player has fulfilled that criteria, they must go to the Job Board.

From there, they will see three available Robbery Contracts on that board. All three jobs will include payments, which will be increased in applicable event weeks. The full list of every Robbery Contract can be seen down below.

Note: Players must own an Auto Shop to do these missions.

Players will get a huge payout with these Robbery Contracts in GTA Online

KDJ and Sessanta are very important in these GTA Online missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is the list of all Robbery Contracts in GTA Online:

The Agency Deal

The Bank Contract

The Data Contract

The E.C.U. Job

The Lost Contract

The Prison Contract

The Superdollar Deal

The Union Depository Contract

They all work similarly to heists in that there are setup missions prior to the actual finale. The default payments range from $153,000 to $270,000, with The Union Depository Contract being the highest paying Robbery Contract. If it's an event week that pays 2x cash, then players could earn up to $540,000 via that mission.

All Robbery Contracts can be done with one to four players, although it's worth noting that the leader gets most of the money.

Note: KDJ takes 10% of the listed payments on the Job Board for most of these Robbery Contracts.

The Agency Deal

Default Payout: $163,800

The setup missions for The Agency Deal consist of Entry Point and Security Pass. The actual finale has players raiding the IAA Facility and then having to make a getaway to deliver the "recipe" to Miguel Madrazo to finish this mission.

The Bank Contract

Default Payout: $160,200

The two setup missions are known as Thermal Charges and Signal Jammers. Those missions are necessary for the player to rob all six banks, which should be done in the following order for efficiency's sake:

D

E

C

B

A

F

Those letters correspond with the six different banks that GTA Online players can see on the in-game map.

The Data Contract

Default Payout: $153,000

This mission is the lowest-paying out of these eight possible Robbery Contracts. Its setup missions consist of Safehouse Location and Defenses, with the finale having GTA Online players invade a Merryweather Bunker. They will then have to find Avi Schwartzman and protect him from a horde of enemies.

Keep in mind that players can get armor and a healthy pickup inside this bunker near where Avi begins to upload data.

The E.C.U. Job

Default Payout: $172,000

The E.C.U. Job is has the second highest payout of these eight missions, only behind The Union Depository Contract. This mission's setup includes Train Inventory and Schedule. The finale has players intercepting a train, while trying to destroy its brake cylinders as the train moves.

Sticky bombs will help novice GTA Online players complete that part of the mission (part of the Sharpshooter loadout). Just detonate the Sticky Bombs when the train passes by to blow up the brake cylinders easily.

Once that part is over, gamers just need to search the train and deliver the ECUs to KDJ.

The Lost Contract

Default Payout: $162,000

The Lost Contract's setup missions consist of Lab Locations and Transport Method. GTA Online players will punk out The Lost MC once again, with the whole mission being simple as a whole. Just remember to drive the tanker carefully at the end.

The Prison Contract

Default Payout: $157,500

The Prison Contract setup missions consist of Inside Man and Access Point. Both setup missions are pretty straightforward. GTA Online players will get 4-stars during this mission, but there isn't anything else special about it except that this Robbery Contract is one of the lower-paying options.

The Superdollar Deal

Default Payout: $166,500

The Superdollar Deal's two setup missions are Tracking Device and Virus Software. Use the Sharpshooter loadout in the finale to use the Sticky Bombs on the MOC for an easier time. Afterward, the rest of the mission is straightforward.

The Union Depository Contract

Default Payout: $270,000

On specific event weeks, GTA Online players are capable of earning $540,000 from this Robbery Contract. Naturally, gamers who see it on the Job Board are highly recommended to select it to make a ton of money.

Its setup missions include Elevator Key and Vault Code. For Elevator Key, it's recommended to use the utmost northeastern destination when stashing the vehicle away so the finale could be done more efficiently.

The Hustler loadout will also be more helpful in the finale, where the player will have to deal with a horde of guards. Taking advantage of the game's cover system and snacks will make The Union Depository Contract a breeze.

