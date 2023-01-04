Why GTA Online players should avoid the Alpha-Z1 plane in 2023

GTA Online players have no reason to get the Buckingham Alpha-Z1 in 2023. The aircraft was introduced many years ago in the Smuggler's Run update for 2017.

Players may have noticed that Rockstar Games has advertised the Alpha Z-1 as part of this month's GTA+ membership rewards. They even threw in a free LSIA Hangar A17 to sweeten the deal.

The Alpha Z-1 suffers from severe issues that hold it back in GTA Online. The high asking price was simply too much back in 2017, let alone several years later in 2023.

Here's a look at why players should disregard the Alpha Z-1 in today's competitive meta game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Where to buy the Alpha Z-1 in GTA Online and how much it costs

GTA Online players will need a Hangar to store their Alpha Z-1. The cheapest property is the LSIA Hangar A17, which is worth $1,200,000 at the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Of course, if players are considering whether they should get the Alpha Z-1, they should already have a Hangar.

This small aircraft is sold on the Elitás Travel website. However, it carries a steep price tag of $2,121,350. Players can reduce the costs to $1,595,000 if they complete nine Air Freight Cargo missions.

Any further upgrades will cost extra at the Hangar Aircraft Workshop. For instance, players will have to pay $35,000 just to get the Race Handling modifications. Countermeasures will also burn a hole through one's wallet since the Flare option will cost them a grand total of $110,000.

Overall performance

When fully upgraded with performance modifications, the Alpha Z-1 can reach top speeds of 201.50 miles per hour, based on accurate testing from GTA Online YouTuber Broughy1322. It's right up there with military jets like the Mammoth Hydra and the Jobuilt P-996 LAZER.

Unfortunately, this can also become a critical flaw. Overly sensitive handling results in unpredictable movements. Even the slightest turn could end up in a barrel roll if the player is not careful. They can easily make fatal mistakes when flying this airplane at full speed.

It can also be very difficult to land the Alpha Z-1. At the very least, GTA Online players do have countermeasures they can use against homing missiles. However, controlling this aircraft poses a bigger problem than avoiding other players. The Alpha Z-1 is simply too erratic for its own good.

The Alpha Z-1 lacks the performance to justify its high cost

Most players won't have the time or the patience to master the Alpha Z-1's difficult controls. It's fun to fly around due to its amazing speed, but imprecise handling could result in the wrong movements. Players will likely crash their airplane multiple times.

Another major issue is the two million dollar investment. Even with a discounted price tag, players are still spending a lot of money on the Alpha Z-1. It's simply too much to ask for in a vehicle prone to crashing.

There is a target audience for stunt enthusiasts out there, but most casual players will regret their purchase. Overall, the Alpha Z-1 lacks the performance to justify its high cost.

