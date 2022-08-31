Why GTA Online players should avoid the Benefactor XLS

Some luxury SUVs aren't worth their price tags in GTA Online. The Benefactor XLS is based on the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class vehicles and has been on sale for nearly a week. However, even at a 50% discount, players should look elsewhere for a luxury SUV. The current market has better alternatives like the Enus Jubilee.

Here's a quick look at why the XLS failed to deliver in GTA Online. Readers should note there is a difference between the regular XLS and the armored variant. This article will go over both for the sake of comparison. If there is a better version of the same vehicle, then players will likely be geared towards it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players don't really need the Benefactor XLS in their garage

Cost and where to buy

GTA Online players will have to pay another visit to Legendary Motorsport. Players can purchase this luxury SUV for only $253,000. This is relatively cheap by the game's standards, since everything costs over a million dollars now. At the very least, the XLS has that going for it.

In comparison, the armored version costs $522,000 at Legendary Motorsport. This variation can also be purchased from Legendary Motorsport. Altogether, the total price difference between the vehicles is $269,000.

Players also have to pay for performance upgrades. Local mod shops will have everything they need, from turbo to transmission. However, players will need a minimum rank of 100 if they want to unlock everything. Thankfully, players have plenty of ways to rank up fast.

Overall performance

The XLS uses all-wheel drive, so it has more control over the road. It has fairly good traction on different terrain, whether it's smooth asphalt or a rocky dirt road. This luxury SUV is very suitable for long trips in GTA Online. However, its overall size contributes to a few weaknesses.

It's very easy to flip the Benefactor XLS over when making sudden turns. The main problem is the height and weight of the vehicle. However, this is mostly an issue for rougher terrain, and players should have a much easier time when driving on the main road.

Based on findings from Broughy1322, the XLS can only reach top speeds of 106 miles per hour. This makes it a fairly slow SUV by GTA Online standards. Overall, the performance stats land somewhere above the average stats for SUVs in the game.

Final verdict

The regular XLS is simply not worth buying in GTA Online. It offers mediocre performance stats for a luxury SUV. $253,000 may not seem like much, but there are better ways to spend that money, such as business upgrades.

If the player has to get the XLS, they should only consider the armored variant. Even then, players have better options for armored vehicles. Returning console players get a free Duke O' Death, while the Armored Kuruma goes on sale every few months. The former can tank multiple explosions, while the latter is better suited for shootouts.

GTA Online players will get more bang for their buck with a Duke O'Death, the Armored Kuruma, or even the Enus Jubilee. By comparison, the XLS variants are lacking in the same durability. Their larger size also makes them easier targets for a rocket launcher.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish