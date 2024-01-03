Why GTA Online players should avoid buying Fathom FR36 at all costs

The Fathom FR36 was recently added to GTA Online as part of The Chop Shop update. The car is seemingly based on the Infiniti G35 (V35) and is available on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a little over $1.5 million. It is also compatible with the new Drift Tuning modification and can participate in Drift Races that debuted with the latest DLC.

However, players should avoid spending their hard-earned in-game cash on this ride, especially when better alternatives are available. In this article, we will be taking a look at why GTA Online players should avoid buying the Fathom FR36 at all costs.

Everything to know about the Fathom FR36 and why GTA Online players should avoid buying it

The Fathom FR36 is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online Chop Shop update and costs $1,610,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. As per popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322, the car can hit a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) when fully upgraded, which is pretty impressive.

However, The Chop Shop update has added other cars with faster top speeds. For instance, the Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible and the Vapid Dominator GT have higher top speeds than the Fathom FR36.

In fact, Vigero ZX Convertible's fully upgraded top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) can be increased further to 158.00 mph (254.28 km/h) by installing HSW Performance upgrades in the game's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version. Although this ride and the Dominator GT cost more than the Fathom FR36, the added expenditure is worth the investment.

Players can also consider the Grotti Turismo Omaggio, which, although priced just under $3 million, is quite fast and compatible with Imani Tech upgrades. So, if money isn't an issue, there are much better Chop Shop Update cars to buy, some of which might even become returning vehicles in GTA 6.

Furthermore, FR36's main selling point seems to be its compatibility with Drift Tuning modification and eligibility in Drift Races. However, keeping it under control with the new modification installed is not exactly easy, as it tends to spin out.

Other Drift Race-compatible rides, such as the Karin Futo GTX or the Declasse Drift Tampa, are much better choices for this race type. Therefore, even if you are looking for a car to participate in GTA Online Drift Races, not buying the Fathom FR36 seems to be the right approach.

In a nutshell, while the Fathom FR36 has some great attributes, it is not worth spending $1,610,000. You can gather a little more money in GTA Online instead and invest it in the abovementioned alternatives for a more cost-effective deal.

