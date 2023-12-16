Vapid Dominator GT in GTA Online: Performance, price, and more

Rockstar Games released The Chop Shop update for GTA Online on December 12, 2023. It introduced many new cars to the game, one of which is the Vapid Dominator GT. This is the latest Dominator variant, and players can get one from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a little over two million dollars. While that is certainly an expensive price tag, its performance somewhat justifies that.

Rockstar has also provided some interesting customization options for this car, so players can render it in their own style. With that said, let's take a closer look at the Vapid Dominator GT.

Analyzing GTA Online Vapid Dominator GT's price, performance, and other aspects

This is what a standard Dominator GT looks like (Image via GTA Wiki)

As mentioned, Vapid Dominator GT debuted with the GTA Online Chop Shop update. It is a part of the game's Muscle Car category and is seemingly being inspired by the 2018-2023 Ford Mustang convertible.

The car boasts a sleek design, a convertible soft top and has indentations and grooves running along its body. It is certainly one of the best-looking cars that have been added with this update. Hence, those who only care about looks might find the Dominator GT worth adding to their vehicular collection.

The car is also pretty impressive in terms of performance. Listed below are its standard performance ratings assigned by Rockstar Games:

Speed - 86.92

- 86.92 Acceleration - 86.20

- 86.20 Braking - 31.00

- 31.00 Handling - 77.12

- 77.12 Overall - 70.31

As per tests conducted by popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322, the Vapid Dominator GT's top speed is 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h).

This is the 12th fastest top speed among Muscle Cars in the game and the second fastest among all GTA Online Chop Shop update cars. Additionally, Dominator GT has a lap time of 1:02.880, ranked fourth in its category.

The car also handles really well and can be kept under control even at a high speed. Therefore, it is also a solid pick in terms of performance.

Players can alter Vapid Dominator GT's standard looks via customization to some extent. Rockstar has made a total of 24 customization categories available for it that include a variety of front and rear bumpers, grilles, hoods, spoilers, and more. There are also a bunch of liveries available for the car.

Dominator GT costs over two million dollars (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Those interested in the Vapid Dominator GT can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $2,195,000. It can prove to be useful in a variety of in-game tasks or just for having fun in Los Santos and Blaine County while waiting for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The title's debut trailer suggests that many cars from older games will be returning in it. The Dominator GT might also be one of them, but that, needless to say, remains to be seen.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you have enough money to afford the Vapid Dominator GT? Yes No 0 votes