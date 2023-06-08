Why GTA Online players should avoid Karin Futo ahead of San Andreas Mercenaries update

The upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries update is expected to add many new vehicles as well as improvements to some older vehicles in GTA Online. Rockstar Games has released two official Newswires teasing several upcoming changes. While everyone is preparing for the DLC, new players are frequently seen making mistakes in the process. Many players are reportedly purchasing the Karin Futo before Rockstar introduces new changes to the multiplayer game.

Despite being one of the game's oldest and cheapest cars, the Futo has outlived its usefulness. There are now several other vehicles from various classes in the multiplayer game that can easily outrun it.

This article explains why players should refrain from purchasing the Karin Futo before the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Why Karin Futo is not a worthy investment in GTA Online in 2023

The Karin Futo is a two-seater sports car in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life 1983-1987 Toyota Corolla Levin AE86, with minor influences from the 1983-1985 Nissan Skyline DR30 RS Turbo and Nissan Pulsar N13.

The car belongs to the JDM category in the game, which usually has many distinct utilities. However, given the current state of Grand Theft Auto Online gameplay, the Futo has outlived most of its useful traits that were present in the game's early stages or in Grand Theft Auto 4.

The Futo features a simple boxy design with a slightly lowered suspension. The engine bay at the front houses a four-cylinder, 20-valve straight engine (Inline-5) with high-performance injection. The car has a five-speed transmission box that powers the rear wheels. However, its top speed is very low compared to many other fast cars in GTA Online.

When fully upgraded, the Karin Futo can reach a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h, which is far too slow to win most races in the game. Taking corners with the vehicle is also difficult, especially in the rain or on wet surfaces. In such situations, the rear-wheel drive layout becomes very challenging to control, and players can quickly lose grip and spin out.

Moreover, it takes 1:12.706 minutes to finish a lap, which is again slow compared to most other race cars in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games sells the Karin Futo for $9,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website, or players can steal it from the streets. Regardless, it will cost around $160,000 to fully upgrade the car, and at that price, there are many other useful vehicles in the game.

Although it was one of the best free-roam cars in the game's early days, the Futo has since become one of the most ineffective vehicles in GTA Online in 2023.

