Why GTA Online players should avoid Weaponized Dinghy

While the Weaponized Dinghy might be on sale in GTA Online, its price tag is beyond what most people would be willing to spend. The Heists Event has entered its third week, with a particularly strong focus on Cayo Perico. Rockstar Games has been offering discounts on various weapons and vehicles related to it, including the Weaponized Dinghy. For this reason, the boat is now available at 35% off.

Despite the recent price cuts, GTA Online players should be wary of the Weaponized Dinghy. It's certainly a major threat against regular NPCs. However, the same cannot be said about skilled gamers standing in its way. This custom inflatable boat just seems to sink when held up to scrutiny.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Couple of reasons why GTA Online players should overlook the Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy

Its performance is not worth the price

If a player is going to spend nearly two million dollars on a vehicle, aircraft, or watercraft, they better expect a return on their investment. The Weaponized Dinghy is worth a whopping $1,850,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry. Even with a temporary 35% discount, it will still cost players $1,202,500.

According to Broughy1322, it's among the fastest boats in the entire game. The GTA Online YouTuber calculated its top speed at 71.50 miles per hour. Of course, the main draw of this vehicle is the machine gun. It can easily rip most boats to shreds with its 90-degree coverage. However, this only applies to unarmored vehicles.

Moreover, the Weaponized Dinghy will struggle against the likes of the Stromberg and Toreador since they are submersible cars that move a lot quicker. Players might also have trouble aiming the machine gun when the waves start moving.

Boats are not competitively viable in GTA Online

Even with the Cayo Perico update being released a couple of years ago, boats still don't have a serious niche in GTA Online. There's only 20 of them in the entire game. This goes to show how little Rockstar cares about sea vessels.

Most players have no reason to stay out in the sea with a lack of protection. Boats are not particularly well suited for combat, either. With the introduction of the Stromberg and Toreador, along with flying vehicles like the Oppressor Mk II, these watercraft are nothing more than a sitting target for other players. This is a huge problem the weaponized Dinghy can't escape.

Moreover, if the player is going to spend any time in the ocean, they will likely be using underwater vehicles. The vast majority of GTA Online missions also take place on land, so there is really no purpose for having a slow-moving boat. They are made obsolete by flying or submersible vehicles.

Final verdict

Whether they are paying $1,202,500 or $1,850,000 for the Weaponized Dinghy, GTA Online players have better ways to spend that money. Boats aren't particularly useful in public lobbies since they offer little in the way of protection.

The machine gun is also a substandard weapon in comparison to homing missiles. Flying vehicles can easily dodge its bullets, while submersible cars can attack the Weaponized Dinghy from underwater. Despite its combat potential, there is no viable reason to own this watercraft.

If GTA Online players already own the Kosatka, they can also simply call in a regular Dinghy for transportation. Paying nearly two million dollars for a boat seems like a scam at this point in the game's life cycle.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes