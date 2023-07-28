Why GTA Online players should buy the Vysser Neo

The Vysser Neo is an excellent Sports car in GTA Online, especially on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC ports where HSW vehicles don't exist. Its performance is phenomenal compared to other automobiles in its class, even on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. This article references Broughy1322's documentation since it's often seen as the most reliable information for objective data.

Gamers should know that the Vysser Neo isn't a must-have vehicle by any means. It is merely a solid Sports car for races.

One vital thing to mention is that the Vysser Neo is no longer purchasable via Legendary Motorsport. Instead, players can either get it through the Auto Shop or Luxury Autos Showroom (but only on some weekly updates).

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Why the Vysser Neo is good in GTA Online

This car also has a nice appearance (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the latest performance stats for the Vysser Neo in GTA Online as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Top Speed: 125.75 mph (18th place for its class)

125.75 mph (18th place for its class) Lap Time: 1:00.996 (9th place for its class)

Note that the above rankings are for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports. This car is even better on the old-gen consoles since HSW upgrades don't exist, which would bump up the ranks shown here. For example:

Top Speed: 125.75 mph (13th place for its class)

125.75 mph (13th place for its class) Lap Time: 1:00.996 (4th place for its class)

That lap time is extremely competitive with the best Sports cars on the old-gen consoles.

One major obstacle

The Penaud La Coureuse is much better for racing if it has HSW modifications (Image via Rockstar Games)

The HSW La Coureuse makes practically all other Sports cars much less viable due to its incredible performance. It has a lap time of 0:56.139, several seconds faster than the next-best Sports cars. If a GTA Online player is on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, the Vysser Neo won't be valuable unless you're the host and opt to disable HSW modifications.

Many gamers don't like how overcentralizing HSW upgrades have been in GTA Online in recent months. This is where the aforementioned PS4, Xbox One, and PC ports come in handy. The Penaud La Coureuse doesn't have HSW modifications since the feature doesn't exist on those platforms.

Verdict

This car can be a good purchase for some players (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you're on the PS4, PC, or Xbox One platforms, the Vysser Neo is a great car to consider getting in GTA Online. Gamers on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S could get it, particularly if they plan on being a host of races so they can disable HSW modifications.

Don't forget that this car is hard to purchase since it was removed from Legendary Motorsport as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

How to buy the Vysser Neo in GTA Online

The Vysser Neo was purchasable through Luxury Autos Showroom (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online weekly update on July 27, 2023, brought back the Vysser Neo via Luxury Autos Showroom. This vehicle normally costs $1,875,000, but it's available at a 40% discount, lowering its cost to $1,125,000. Alternatively, you can get this car from an Auto Shop if a client happens to deliver it.

This vehicle debuted in Grand Theft Auto Online to much fanfare, so hopefully, fans see it again in Grand Theft Auto 6.

