Why GTA Online players should get Dewbauchee JB 700W after the latest update

After the recent GTA Online weekly update, players can buy the Dewbauchee JB 700W for $1,470,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry. This price is justified as the vehicle not only boasts tremendous top speed but can also be equipped with powerful weapons. Fortunately for players, they can obtain it free of cost this week.

Until April 19, 2023, players can try their luck at the Lucky Wheel inside The Diamond Casino & Resort and win a Dewbauchee JB 700W. This task should require a couple of tries. However, it is possible to get it done within one week.

Getting a free Dewbauchee JB 700W is an amazing deal in GTA Online

When players have a choice between purchasing a vehicle for nearly $1.5 million and getting it at no cost via Lucky Wheel, they should always go for the free option.

The Diamond Resort & Casino gives players one chance to spin the Lucky Wheel every day. This allows them to try their luck once every day, and they’re guaranteed to win something, such as $50,000 or 10,000 RP.

Once they win the GTA Online podium vehicle, players will get a message on the screen that reads:

“Congratulation! You won the podium vehicle.”

Players will then get the option to select a storage garage for the newly claimed free car in order to save it. However, they must choose within one minute. Otherwise, they might lose the prize.

To obtain a vehicle as great as the Dewbauchee JB 700W, every car enthusiast in GTA Online should try their luck at the Lucky Wheel.

How does the Dewbauchee JB 700W perform?

Being identical to the standard variant, GTA Online Dewbauchee JB 700W runs on a 6-double-barrelled carburetor V12 engine in an RWD layout. This gives it decent acceleration and an excellent top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h).

These numbers are based on data by popular analyst Broughy1322, who also tested the vehicle and recorded a lap time of 1:12.092, which is impressive for a classic grand tourer.

The Dewbauchee JB 700W is also one of the most stable cars in GTA Online, thanks to its lightweight and low profile. Its solid build also allows it to absorb multiple head-on collisions and some gunfire before the engine eventually fails.

The option to install weaponry on the Dewbauchee JB 700W is like the cherry on top, as players can equip it with machine guns and proximity mines.

All these features make the Dewbauchee JB 700W a special vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online's entire catalog, and players must try to win it for free this week before the offer expires.

