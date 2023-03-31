Why GTA Online players should get Enus Windsor Drop after the latest update

A new event week began in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on March 30, 2023. Following the latest update, a sizeable discount on the Enus Windsor Drop was revealed. The Enus Windsor Drop is a luxury convertible car that was added to GTA Online on June 7, 2016 with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update.

This special price reduction on the Enus Windsor Drop will last through April 5, 2023. The car has many factors like great speed and an abundance of customization options that make it a must-have in the game.

With that said, let's take a closer look at the Enus Windsor Drop.

Great top speed and other reasons why players must get the Enus Windsor Drop in GTA Online

The Enus Windsor Drop is a Coupes-class car whose design was inspired by the real-life cars, Rolls-Royce Ghost & Rolls-Royce Dawn. It is a variant of the standard Enus Windsor and is one of the few four-door convertible cars in the game.

Going by the statistics on Rockstar Games' official website, here are its attribute ratings on a scale of 100:

Speed - 80.48

- 80.48 Acceleration - 69.75

- 69.75 Braking - 23.33

- 23.33 Handling - 66.67

The Windsor Drop has also been heavily tested out by well-known YouTuber Broughy1322. Based on his tests, out of a total of 17 cars in the Coupes category, the Enus Windsor Drop has a top speed of 118.mph or 189.90 km/h, the fastest in the game. However, its lap time lands it at the 16th position.

After the latest GTA Online update, players can get this Car on a 30% discount for this week only from the in-game website, Legendary Motorsport. Even without the discount, it costs a meager $900,000. Hence, it is one of the best vehicles for GTA Online beginners as well.

Customization and upgrades

While it is not one of the best cars to customize in GTA Online, there are still a total of 13 modification categories available, a few of which are:

Armor - 5

Brakes - 4

Engine - 4

Lights - 2

Plates - 35

Suspensions - 5

Transmission - 4

Window Tints - 3

Unfortunately, there are no liveries on offer for the Enus Windor Drop. However, there are multiple respraying and wheel subcategories along with options for Turbo tuning, theft prevention, and insurance.

If players upgrade the armor to its maximum capacity, the Enus Windsor Drop becomes capable of withstanding:

Homing Launcher/ Jet Missiles/ Oppressor Missiles: 1

RPG/ Grenades/ Sticky Bombs/ MOC Cannon: 1

Explosive Rounds: 2

Tank Canon: 1

Anti Aircraft Dual 20MM FLAK: 1

Sadly, there is no option to make Windsor Drop's windows bulletproof and players will have to duck while driving to avoid enemy fire.

The Enus Windsor Drop is certainly not one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. However, its sleek and stylish design paired with such an affordable price tag after the latest update makes it stand out from the rest.

