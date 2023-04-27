Why GTA Online players should get Penumbra after The Last Dose update

The Maibatsu Penumbra is an OG car that has been in the game since GTA 5's release. Rockstar Games also decided to include the vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online, where it quickly became one of the most reliable vehicles in the game's early stages. Although the recently released Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, including The Last Dose update, introduced several new vehicles, seasoned players continue to appreciate Penumbra for its nostalgic value.

Currently, the multiplayer game has around 800 vehicles of various classes and categories. As is customary, the Penumbra has several alternatives, but it is still better than many of the cars in GTA Online. This article explains why players should try the Maibatsu Penumbra in 2023 after The Last Dose update.

The Maibatsu Penumbra is a cost-effective vehicle for JDM fans in GTA Online

The Maibatsu Penumbra is based on the real-life 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse, with minor influences from the first-generation Scion tC, 2013-2016 Dodge Dart, and 2006-2014 Audi TT. Given that the Mitsubishi Eclipse is a JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) vehicle, the GTA Online Penumbra is also considered a JDM vehicle in the game.

Rockstar Games made it an NPC vehicle in both versions of the game, so it can be easily found in free roam. Players can pick it up from the streets for free or purchase it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $24,000.

The Penumbra has a simple round design with a slightly raised back and lowered front. However, players can customize it in any of the garages in GTA Online to give it a more modern appearance. The Los Santos Customs garage offers seven bumpers, four hoods, 11 liveries, five spoilers, and many other customization options.

The engine bay at the front houses a 2.6L Turbo V8 engine that powers the rear wheels of the vehicle. Despite its simple appearance, the engine produces a powerful revving sound that asserts the dominance of the vehicle on the streets.

When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 105.25 mph or 169.38 km/h and complete a lap in 1:12.243 minutes. Although the performance is not remotely comparable to any modern-day racing cars in GTA Online, players can easily use it for their daily commute.

The Penumbra is a two-door coupe with a decent top speed. Although it suffers from slight understeering at times, the handling is mostly sharp, and you won't lose control of the vehicle even at higher speeds.

JDM car enthusiasts may want to consider adding the Maibatsu Penumbra to their collection since it is a popular choice among car collectors in the game. However, before purchasing the vehicle, it is recommended that players steal it and test it out to see if it fits their needs.

