Why GTA Online players should get ZR350 after the latest update

While the most recent GTA Online DLC update added several new cars to the game, there are some older vehicles that remain popular among fans. The Annis ZR350 is one such vehicle that has been in the franchise since Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Although most new cars outperform this classic, car enthusiasts continue to admire its power and performance.

Rockstar Games added the ZR350 to GTA Online in July 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners DLC update. Although the multiplayer game has received several updates since then, including a slew of new vehicles, the ZR350 is still one of the best cars to own in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

The Annis ZR350 is a great option for car modifiers in GTA Online in 2023

The Annis ZR350 is a two-door sports and tuner car in GTA Online. It was one of the rarest as well as fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and was a great option for traveling across the map. Rockstar Games then brought the vehicle to the HD Universe and allowed players to heavily customize it to their liking.

While the standard model has a simple rounded corner design similar to the 3D Universe vehicle, as a tuner car in the HD Universe, it offers a plethora of customizations that completely alter its look. Rockstar includes 10 bumpers, 10 exhausts, three headlight designs, 15 hoods, 16 liveries, 17 spoilers, and many more customization options.

Interestingly, the "Winning is Winning" livery is a nod to Dominic Toretto's Mazda RX-7 from the popular racing film The Fast and the Furious. Players can unlock it by reaching level 129 of the GTA Online LS Car Meet reputation. If you equip it and paint the vehicle red, it looks incredibly similar to the vehicle from the movie.

The ZR350 has pop-up headlights, which is an uncommon addition to most new GTA Online vehicles. The developers also took things a step further by creating two new designs, Sleepy Eyes and Drowsy Eyes. However, these are only cosmetic changes as the actual headlights are located just below them.

The engine bay of the car houses a two-rotor Wankel engine, which is coupled with a five-speed transmission box. When fully upgraded, these features, along with the rear-wheel drive layout, propel the vehicle to a top speed of 117.50 mph or 189.10 km/h.

Although the top speed is very low in comparison to other race cars in GTA Online, drift enthusiasts can use the ZR350 for some skillful spins on the road.

It can be outfitted with Low Grip Tires and a Lowered Vehicle Stance, allowing it to drift for extended periods of time. Car collectors and drift enthusiasts should consider adding this vehicle to their vintage collection in 2023.

