The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, including The Last Dose update, added two new Imani Tech vehicles to GTA Online, bringing the total to ten. Imani Tech vehicles have been added to the multiplayer game since The Contract DLC. In July 2022, The Criminal Enterprises update included the Bravado Greenwood. It is a vintage vehicle that appeared in Grand Theft Auto Vice City, San Andreas, and Vice City Stories.

However, Rockstar Games did not provide enough features to make it stand out from other vehicles in the same category, causing players to frequently complain that it is one of the worst Imani Tech vehicles. This article explains why GTA Online players should avoid getting the vehicle in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

The Bravado Greenwood is an expensive car with limited Imani Tech features in GTA Online

The Bravado Greenwood is a muscle car based on the real-life 1977-1978 Dodge Monaco and Plymouth Fury. While it is an OG vehicle in the franchise, Imani Tech compatibility is the main highlight of adding it to the game. These features improve the overall vehicle performance over the standard model. However, it lacks many features compared to other vehicles in the same category.

The most significant disadvantage is the lack of bulletproof or bullet-resistant windows. Driving or riding in a Greenwood provides no protection from enemy bullets, which can easily penetrate and shatter the glass on all sides, killing the passengers. While it is an armored vehicle in GTA Online, the armor only applies to the side panels.

Without armor plating, the GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle can only withstand two RPGs, three homing rockets, and three rounds of explosive bullets. However, after the modification, it can hold the following firepower given that a player is in the driver's seat:

12 homing missiles

4 RPGs/Sticky bombs

10 explosive rounds

Two tank canon

One anti-aircraft missile

Another disadvantage of the vehicle is its lack of weapons. Greenwood drivers have no choice but to attack enemies with their own weapons, which are generally permitted while inside a vehicle in GTA 5 Online. This forces the players to flee for their lives rather than face the enemies for an extended period. When combined with the vulnerability of the vehicle's lack of bulletproof glass, this can make for a potentially lethal situation.

The vehicle's top speed is also low compared to other armored and weaponized vehicles in GTA Online. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 118.00 mph or 189.90 km/h.

For a vehicle that costs a standard price of $1,465,000 with a discounted price of $1,098,750, the stats and performance are inferior and should be avoided at all costs.

