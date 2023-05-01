Why GTA Online players must avoid Tornado Custom after The Last Dose update

In the world of GTA Online, the Tornado Custom is a classic lowrider variant of the standard Tornado that has been available for purchase for several years. However, even after the latest The Last Dose update, the Tornado Custom remains a vehicle many players may want to avoid owning. Certain factors make it a less-than-ideal choice for players who prioritize speed and handling in their vehicles.

This article will examine the reasons why GTA Online players may want to avoid owning the Tornado Custom and discuss the factors that make the Tornado Custom a less-than-worthy competitor in GTA Online.

Declasse Tornado Custom: What GTA Online players should know about vehicle

The Declasse Tornado Custom is a lowrider variant of the Tornado, a classic two-door convertible car in GTA Online. The Tornado Custom has several design changes compared to the standard Tornado, such as a custom pattern detail on its soft-top, a paintable frame on the car's underside, visible hydraulic bars connected to the suspension, and a shorter exhaust setup with dual pipes.

The vehicle's paint scheme is prominently a single tone, with the accent color on the interior stitching and details. In contrast, the trim color is applied to most of the interior panels. It also features a stock wheel design from the standard Tornado, albeit slightly smaller in size.

Performance-wise, the Tornado Custom has received improvements in handling and speed. However, the brakes aren't great, as it requires using the handbrake to make quick stops, even with upgrades. The Tornado Custom is powered by a V8 engine fitted to a four-speed transmission that powers the rear wheels. It shares the same engine sound as the standard Tornado.

Why players should avoid the lowrider

It is worth noting that the vehicle may not be the best choice for players who prioritize performance, as the Tornado Custom's handling and braking power is subpar compared to its competitors.

Additionally, the price tag of $375,000 to convert it from a standard Tornado may be considered steep by some players, especially if they are on a tight budget or looking for more cost-effective options.

Ultimately, the decision to purchase the Tornado Custom (or any vehicle in GTA Online) comes down to personal preference and playstyle. Some players may value the car's customization options or its unique lowrider esthetic over its performance drawbacks, while others may prioritize speed and car handling.

