5 best lowriders that players can get in GTA Online (2022)

Lowriders are some of the most popular vehicles that players in GTA Online like to own, even though they don't have much practical value because of their not-so-great performance. Still, players love these cars purely because of how cool they look and to show off their hydraulics.

Because of these vehicles' distinct look, which is their lowered body, separates them from other types of cars and is a major reason for their appeal.

GTA Online provides players with many options regarding what lowriders they can buy, which can get confusing for players quickly. To make things more clear, this article will talk about seven of the best lowriders for gamers to try in 2022 on GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Top five lowriders that players should buy in GTA Online

5) Declasse Sabre Custom

The Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom is a two-door lowrider-style muscle car featured in the game first as part of the Lowriders: Custom Classics update.

The vehicle's performance appears to be nearly identical to its standard counterpart, the Sabre Turbo. However, due to its lower ride height, it looks to be slightly faster and heavier.

By utilizing the lowrider system, the automobile will be able to easily navigate sidewalks and tiny obstructions, at the cost of increasing the likelihood of the car flipping under certain situations like leaping on a ramp and taking turns. Players can buy this car for $490,000.

4) Declasse Tornado

Tornado is a vintage two-door hard-top/convertible featured in GTA Online.

Tornado also has four variants that players can choose from as all of them have the same performance but have a different visual look. It is pretty durable and handles pretty well. One disadvantage of this car is that it performs horribly while driving up hills.

It is mainly bought to be customized as even though it does not perform well, it has a fantastic classic look that players can appreciate. Players can buy this car for $30,000.

3) Declasse Voodoo

Voodoo is a classic luxury two-door lowrider that is especially favored for its low ground clearance, which allows the wheels to be protected to an extent.

The Voodoo is easily recognizable by its circular headlights within the grille, with a trim element encircling them and a tiny bumper below. Details on the rear fenders and circular rear-view mirrors can be observed on the sides.

The Voodoo is powered by the same medium displacement V8 in an FR layout, this time combined with a 4-speed gearbox. Despite its rusty appearance, it has good acceleration, top speed, and cornering. Players can buy this car for $5,500.

2) Albany Primo

Primo is a four-door sedan in GTA Online, which is designed as a standard middle-of-the-road sedan with a slightly larger front end and is generally rounded on the edges. The front bumper features a license plate and front-facing fog lamps, while the grille features the corresponding Albany badges.

Its engine gives it a top speed that rivals full-fledged sports vehicles. Body roll, undersized and weak brakes are Primo's underpinnings. It does, however, retain its crash strength and an extraordinarily competitive stance in its class, particularly for a car in this price range.

Primo is powered by what appears to be a V8 engine. With the "Low-Level Spoiler" modification installed, the "Supercharged V8" badging may be present on the rear end. Players can buy this car for $9,000.

1) Willard Faction Custom

Faction Custom is a two-door muscle car added to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the GTA Online: Lowriders Update. It is a lowrider variant of the Faction, where it brings only minor changes by default.

The front and back fascias of the car are identical to those of the basic model. The automobile has only undergone minor improvements. The detailed foot pedals on the inside and a pair of speakers on the back have been upgraded.

In addition to a noticeable improvement in how the car handles road irregularities, Faction Custom performs nearly identically to its stock version.

As a result, anyone planning on utilizing the automobile in races should consider upgrading the Faction to a Custom. Curbs and railroad tracks have become far less dangerous to drive over due to this.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar