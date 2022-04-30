10 best drift cars in GTA 5 and GTA Online

The car community in GTA Online is as big as it's ever been, and it's only getting bigger and the same can be said for GTA 5.

With updates like Los Santos Tuners, the number of racers in GTA Online is at its peak. But with this amount of popularity comes a lot of discussion about which car is best for one of the coolest and most fun things to do in the game, drifting.

It is probably one of the hardest car tricks to do in the game as many cars are not made for drifting. However, over the years, players have discovered different cars and upgrades that they can use to perform great drifts.

This article will highlight some of the cars that are best for drifting in GTA Online and GTA 5 as many of these cars can be transfered to the singleplayer mode.

Top 10 cars that GTA players should try if they like drifting

10) Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Vulcar Nebula Turbo is a 2-door sedan that is based on the first-generation Volvo 242 2-door sedan, which is a popular car to use for drifting in real life.

However, in the game, it is different from its real counterpart as without upgrades, the suspension leaves a lot to be desired. This is thanks to one of the advanced flags increasing the suspension's bounciness, causing the car to rock around, and as a result, being difficult to steer.

Still, skilled drivers can use this car to drift, which is what its mostly used for. Players can buy this car for $797,000.

9) Karin Sultan Classic

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is a 4-door sports sedan with excellent acceleration and top speed like any other sports sedan. However, its top speed is surpassed by most high-end sports cars in the game, including the Pariah, Itali GTO, and Banshee 900R.

Lowering the suspension makes the car prone to wheelspin, thus making it an essential car for drifting. Players can buy this car for about $1,288,500.

8) Grotti X80 Proto

The Grotti X80 Proto is a prototype hypercar that is also one of the best-performing cars in the game.

The car's open bodywork and use of carbon fiber make it light, similar to the Panto and Futo. Furthermore, due to the all-wheel-drive architecture, traction is excellent. The vehicle's powerful engine allows it to reach a top speed of 117-188 km/h faster than the Adder.

In terms of handling, the car features distinct rear flaps that rise up and down individually in response to acceleration and turning, similar to the T20.

This offers the car outstanding cornering stability and control. The overall lightweight and incredible power can be too much in some situations, causing the vehicle to spin out. Players can buy this car for $2,700,00.

7) Benefactor Schlagen GT

The Benefactor Schlagen GT is a sports car and it was the first car since the San Andreas Super Sports Series update to not have any advanced handling flags when it was released.

Because of this, the handling is extremely stable, and drifting with this car is much easier. The V8 engine allows it to compete with other sports vehicles like the Elegy RH8, Elegy Retro Custom, and the Jester.

Due to its high power output focused on the rear wheels, the car can oversteer if given too much throttle on dirt/wet roads while going around a bend. Players can buy this car for $1,300,000.

6) Mamba

Mamba is a classic roadster that has a high top speed and handles well, but suffers from low durability.

But the car has limited traction around tighter curves that would require the use of a handbrake. This means that the car takes a long time to accelerate without spinning the wheels.

While the car has average traction, its steering is somewhat sensitive. However, an experienced driver can readily recover from spin-outs, posing little of a problem for the vehicle and making it an excellent drifting vehicle. Players can buy this car for $995,000.

5) Willard Faction

The Faction is a fun car to drive with a high-torque engine up front, powered by a 400 CUI turbocharged V8 engine.

Handbrake turns are smooth and controllable when combined with the FR powertrain. The brakes are effective at stopping. Due to its small body weight, it reaches top speed quickly, all of which makes it perfect for drifting. Players can buy this car for $36,000.

4) Benefactor Schwartzer

The Benefactor Schwartzer is a two-door coupé that outperforms its 4-door counterpart, the Schafter, in terms of total performance. It's nimbler and more responsive.

The steering is quick but it also feels artificial with little to no connection to the road. It accelerates faster than Sentinel XS. When driven by a good driver, Schwartzer is also capable of drifting through steep curves without risking a spinout. Players can buy this car for $80,000.

3) Karin Sultan RS

Sultan RS is a rally sports car with a top speed that is one of the highest due to the mighty power of its turbocharged engine. It also performs admirably on dirt and sand, as one would expect from a car inspired by rally cars built for such situations.

The car, like most cars, has anti-lock brakes. However, the Sultan RS is one of the few that can lock up with constant brake applications, so the player should avoid holding the brakes to guarantee efficient braking and steering control. Thus, making it an efficient car for drifting. Players can buy this car for $795,000.

2) Karin Futo

Karin Futo is a compact tuner sports coupe in GTA 5 and GTA online that is powered by a 4-cylinder engine bearing four throttle bodies. It has a 20-valve straight engine (Inline-5) with high-performance injection, rear-wheel drive, and a limited-slip differential, according to the badging.

It is more beneficial on circuits with more curves than straights, as the Futo has more responsive braking compared to other sports cars, and its speed isn't enough to pull it ahead on straights, making it an ideal drifting car. Players can buy this car for $9,000.

1) Bravado Banshee 900r

The Bravado Banshee 900R is a wide-body variant of the Banshee in GTA 5 and GTA Online. Its general performance has been drastically altered, including a switch to the Supers class from the Sports class. Both top speed and acceleration have been enhanced.

However, extreme caution should be exercised when approaching tight curves, as the vehicle is prone to oversteering and spinning out due to excessive torque at low speeds. Because of this, only skilled drivers should use the car for drifting. Once they start drifting with this car, there is no point in choosing any other vehicle except this.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

