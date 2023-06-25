Why GTA Online players must get Maibatsu MonstroCiti in San Andreas Mercenaries update

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is one of the newest vehicles added as part of the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. It has quickly gained popularity among the player base. It is an off-roader based on the real-life 1997-99 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (V55W). While it appears to be simpler than most new cars in the multiplayer game, Rockstar Games provides numerous options for upgrading and customizing it, putting it ahead of the competition.

However, many details are yet to be uncovered by the community. While players have already purchased the Maibatsu MonstroCiti, many are still uncertain about its power, performance, and value for money. This article explains why GTA Online players should purchase the DLC car without a second thought.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is the new king in the off-road class after the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is a two-seater off-road car with a boxy design. The front of the car is muscular and big, and the rear end is somewhat flat, giving a hatchback vibe. Overall it is a compact size car but has more power and performance.

While the engine model is unknown, many players have reported that Rockstar Games has implemented a new design. It also has a five-speed transmission box that controls all four wheels at the same time.

The stock Maibatsu MonstroCiti is a powerful machine with good speed and control. However, GTA 5: Expanded and Enhanced version players can take it to the Los Santos Car Meet and apply Hao's Special Works Performance Upgrades. The HSW upgrades unlock several new features, turning it into a beast.

When fully upgraded with normal mods, the car can reach a top speed of 109.75 mph or 176.63 km/h. However, with HSW upgrades, it increases to 135.75 mph or 218.47 km/h.

Surprisingly, Rockstar Games has also included Imani Tech features for the vehicle. However, it only provides the Remote Control Unit and the Missile Lock-On Jammer, with no armor plating. Regardless, these features make the Maibatsu MonstroCiti faster and safer than most other cars in GTA Online.

It has a high stance with enough ground clearance to get around most of the obstacles in the wild. The powerful engine and upgrades also help the car to drive in steep climbs. Although it does not have aftermarket spoilers, the handling is sharp and keeps the vehicle stable.

Interested players can buy the GTA Online DLC vehicle for $1,485,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

