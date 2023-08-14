Why GTA Online players must get Nagasaki Outlaw as Podium vehicle this week

GTA Online’s new Podium vehicle is currently available — the infamous Nagasaki Outlaw. It is a two-seater civilian exposed UTV off-road car that resembles the real-life Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo. Players will find it relatable to other vehicles in the game, such as the Dune Buggy, BF Injection, Vagrant, and the Bifta. While the vehicle was added in 2020 before gaining popularity, one may wonder if it’s still worth getting in 2023.

That being said, this article shares why players must take advantage of the current GTA Online event and grab the Nagasaki Outlaw as the Podium vehicle before August 17, 2023.

Nagasaki Outlaw is one GTA Online Podium vehicle that players shouldn’t miss

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows gamers to get the Nagasaki Outlaw as the Podium vehicle of the week. There are many situations where players need to traverse the off-road environments in the game, and this is where the UTV comes in.

The Nagasaki Outlaw is very proficient off-road and on uneven terrains thanks to the rock crawler suspension it is equipped with and its agile handling.

The vehicle is powered by a flat-twin engine in an AWD layout, allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 90.50 mph (145.65 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:10.371. Despite its decent performance, being able to drive freely in Los Santos and Blaine County makes it one of the best GTA Online cars of all time.

A breakdown of the Nagasaki Outlaw’s design and visual appearance

Aside from the Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo, the Nagasaki Outlaw ATV takes design cues from the real-life Yamaha YXZ-1000R buggy. It has a bulky body and comprises the following characteristics:

Front body:

A set of three meshed intakes

Two vertically-aligned protective frames

A set of circular headlights

Modern strips

Black-colored details on the outer frontal area

A manufacturer’s emblem on the upper intake

An open section for front-suspension mounting

Side body:

The black-colored finish on the lower and front portions

Doors with triangular openings

A roll cage with extra bars on the roof

Two fire extinguishers

A small bed behind the cabin

Open sections for the suspension moldings beside the bed

Rear body:

A set of tail lights

A single red strip

A license plate holder on a black portion

Three exhaust pipes

The off-road vehicle comes with a primary color for the lower intake, the doors’ upper section, beside the headlights, most of the front side, side-skirts details, rear exhaust/vent housing, and some parts of the rear body. However, a secondary color can also be found on its roll cage, chassis, front bars, and wheels’ pivoting arms.

The Nagasaki Outlaw can generally be purchased for $1,268,000 - $951,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. However, getting it as a Podium vehicle makes it the perfect opportunity for players to do so without using any GTA Online money glitches.

