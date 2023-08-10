5 reasons to own Nagasaki Outlaw in GTA Online in 2023

The Nagasaki Outlaw is this week's Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Diamond Casino and Resort Podium Vehicle. Therefore, players have a shot at winning it by spinning the casino's Lucky Wheel. However, as the chances of winning a podium car are pretty low, not all will be able to get it that way. Nevertheless, there are a few reasons that make it worth purchasing in-game.

The Nagasaki Outlaw is an Off-Road vehicle and has an unusual design. While it isn't one of the fastest rides in the game by any means, it can add a lot of variety to one's car collection. Let's take a look at five reasons to own the Nagasaki Outlaw in GTA Online in 2023.

Quick acceleration and 4 more reasons to own Nagasaki Outlaw in GTA Online in 2023

1) Unique design

The Nagasaki Outlaw has quite an interesting design. As the vehicle belongs to the Off-Road cars category in GTA Online, it shares some similarities with the Maxwell Vagrant, Vapid Ratel, or even the BF Bifta to some extent. That said, Rockstar Games seemingly based the Outlaw primarily on the real-life Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo.

This gives it a somewhat modernized look, which is bound to stand out from the crowd. Its front end boasts rather small headlights; the cabin has space for two people and is open from all sides. The rear end of the Nagasaki Outlaw does not have a lot of notable details, but it does feature three exhausts in a triangular layout.

2) Quick acceleration

While speed isn't Nagaski Outlaw's strongest asset, given that its top speed is just 90.50 mph or 145.65 km/h, it does accelerate pretty fast. In fact, Rockstar Games has assigned its acceleration the maximum score on its official website.

This gives the car a burst of speed upon starting up, which makes up for the rather slow top speed to some degree, which, unsurprisingly, isn't the case with most cars in its category.

3) Good for off-roading

There is a lot of unexplored wilderness in Blaine County and the surrounding areas, which players can spend hours navigating. However, the uneven terrain can be incredibly challenging for some of the luxurious rides in the game. Fortunately, the Nagasaki Outlaw can be of great use in this situation.

As it is a part of the off-road cars in GTA Online, it makes sense that it is a good choice for off-roading. It has great bumper clearance and can easily maneuver unpaved roads and inclined paths. Even if players have to traverse rocky terrain, the Outlaw makes for a smooth ride.

4) Affordable liveries

Liveries work great for improving any vehicle's standard looks. Not all GTA Online cars have them available, but that, fortunately, isn't the case with the Nagasaki Outlaw. Here is a list containing the names of all of its liveries, along with their costs:

Basic Camo - $18,240

- $18,240 Zancudo Camo - $19,380

- $19,380 Sprayed Camo - $20,520

- $20,520 3 Color Outline - $21,660

- $21,660 90s Sandbox - $22,800

- $22,800 Modern 5 Color - $23,370

- $23,370 Arid Theater - $23,939

- $23,939 Winter Camo - $24,510

- $24,510 Urban Warrior - $25,080

- $25,080 Nature Reserve - $25,650

- $25,650 Naval Battle - $26,220

- $26,220 Urban Geometric - 28,500

- 28,500 Desert Fractal - $29,070

- $29,070 Urban Fractal - $29,639

- $29,639 Large Digital - $30,210

- $30,210 Medium Digital - $30,780

- $30,780 Small Digital - $31,350

Besides these affordable ones, there are several other customization categories available for the Nagasaki Outlaw, which players can purchase. Those short on money can earn an income by playing the newly added Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode.

5) Trade Price

The base price of the Nagasaki Outlaw on Southern San Andreas Super Autos is $1,268,000. This price tag is undoubtedly expensive, but it can be brought down to $951,000, which is its Trade Price. To unlock this Trade Price, players must complete the Diamond Casino Heist's finale as the leader with the Outlaw selected.

Alternatively, through August 16, 2023, they can win it by spinning the Lucky Wheel as the latest GTA Online weekly update made it Diamond Casino's podium vehicle. That said, the chances are just one in twenty, and players are allowed to spin the wheel once per day.

