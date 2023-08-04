Why GTA Online players must get Willard Eudora this week

The Willard Eudora is one of the most popular cars in GTA Online, and many players frequently use it as a daily commuter. It is based on the real-life first-generation Buick Electra and has a classy appearance. Rockstar Games added it as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update in March 2023 and later removed it from the in-game stores. However, it is now back in stock for a limited time.

The car has very high demand, and only a few players permanently own it. However, currently, all players can purchase the car again. This article explains why GTA Online players must get the Willard Eudora this week.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

The Willard Eudora is the best deal in GTA Online this week

The Willard Eudora is a vintage four-door sedan that is known for its classy looks. Rockstar Games brought back the car to its in-game stores after the latest GTA Online weekly update. The gaming studio is also offering a 30% discount on the vehicle, making it a lucrative deal.

The car will be available in stock till August 9, 2023, unless Rockstar Games decides to continue it. Therefore, interested players must get it before the due date. The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website usually sells it for a base price of $1,250,000. However, with the 30% discount, GTA Online players can get it for around $875,000.

The GTA Online muscle car also has some unique features. Rockstar Games allows players to use the Willard Eudora as a service car in Taxi Work missions. However, you must unlock and apply the Downtown Cab Co. Taxi livery to the car before using it.

The livery can be unlocked by completing ten stunt jump challenges during the Taxi Work side mission in Grand Theft Auto Online.

It should be noted that the Willard Eudora is significantly better than the default Vapid Taxi for Taxi Work missions. It has better handling and top speed and also does not break down easily.

The custom taxi is powered by a single-cam V8 with a cylindrical air filter and a three-speed transmission box. It has a rear-wheel drive layout and can carry up to four players. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 109.00 mph or 175.42 km/h.

This speed helps players to finish their Taxi missions faster than the Vapid Taxi (top speed 102.00 mph or 164.15 km/h).

The car's look is also unique and can easily grab anyone's attention on the street. After the recent GTA 6 leaks, many fans want Rockstar Games to include the car in the upcoming game. Till then, however, one should buy and store the vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Poll : Do you own the Willard Eudora in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes