Why GTA Online players must get a Zentorno at all costs

The Pegassi Zentorno is one of GTA Online's oldest and most popular hypercars. Rockstar Games added it to Story Mode and multiplayer versions with The High Life Update in May 2014. Although it is over nine years old, many players can be frequently seen driving the car. The Zentorno is a powerful vehicle that can outrun several newer cars in the multiplayer game.

While most veteran players already own the vehicle, new players are still perplexed about its utilities. Rockstar Games also does not provide any proper mechanism to test the car’s worth without spending money on it. This article explains why players must get the Pegassi Zentorno in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

The Pegassi Zentorno is a budget-friendly powerful car in GTA Online in 2023

The Pegassi Zentorno is a two-door hybrid-electric hypercar in GTA Online based on the real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, with minor influences from the Lamborghini Veneno, 2015 Acura NSX Concept, Lamborghini Huracán, and the Lamborghini Aventador.

It has a unique design with a cutting-edge body and vents. The front of the vehicle is downward facing, and the low stance gives it an aggressive aerodynamic shape. Rockstar Games designed the Zentorno as an exotic high-performance vehicle, and the in-game performance also boasts the same.

It is powered by a 6.8 liter V12 engine that produces 750HP. The massive six-speed transmission box and all-wheel drive layout propel the car to a top speed of 122.00 mph or 196.34 km/h. It is also one of the best race cars in GTA Online that can finish a lap in 1:00.960 minutes.

The Zentorno has a quick acceleration that helps it to stay ahead of other cars on the track. The handling is also super responsive; players can easily take corners at high speeds.

The gaming studio also offers a slew of customization options for the car. Players can take it to any Los Santos Customs garage and apply from six bumpers, three chassis, nine exhausts, five hoods, 13 liveries, 13 spoilers, and many others.

These modifications change the vehicle's looks and improve its performance. Many players also want the hypercar to be included in Grand Theft Auto 6.

One can buy the car from the Legendary Motorsport website, which sells it for a base price of $725,000. This makes it one of the cheapest high-performance cars in the multiplayer game, and players do not have to resort to GTA Online money glitches to buy it.

Players can also get the Pegassi Zentorno in GTA 5 Story Mode for free. The car spawns in various locations across the map, and all three protagonists can acquire it from there.

