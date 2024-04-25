Why GTA Online players should pick the Vigero ZX Convertible over the regular Vigero ZX

While both the Vigero ZX Convertible as well as the Vigero ZX fall under the same Muscle car category in GTA Online, there are big differences between the vehicles. While these might not be apparent to new players, veteran players and vehicle enthusiasts of the game can easily differentiate between them. Several aspects make the Convertible arguably superior to the base hard-top model.

Apart from the price difference, there are other variations between the two models. This becomes evident once you sit behind the wheel and take the cars out for a spin. However, this means purchasing them both, which is not ideal for new players with limited funds.

Hence, this article will offer some insight into the Vigero ZX Convertible and why it is a better option than its base variant.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

The Vigero ZX Convertible is a better vehicle than the Vigero ZX in GTA Online

Both the Vigero ZX Convertible and its base model are some of the best Muscle cars in GTA Online. While their base top speeds are the same, 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h), a slight difference creeps up once you install the HSW Performance upgrade in the cars. Once equipped with the extra mod, the Convertible reaches 158.00 mph (254.28 km/h) while its other variant caps at 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h).

Both vehicles also have some differences in their acceleration and handling. The newer version feels more comfortable and happy when gliding through traffic. This gives it an edge over the base model making it worth the price tag.

Players who like changing the aesthetics of the vehicle will also want to pick the Convertible. As the name suggests, one can remove the soft roof and feel the breeze on their face. The base version does not offer this option and has fewera lesser number of customization options as well. This means players only have so many things that they can change or swap on their vehicle.

While the soft-top version is slightly expensive coming in at $2,295,000, its base variant costs $1,947,000. Although the ongoing GTA Online weekly update does not offer any discounts on them, the more expensive one is still the better option in this case.

Rockstar Games has also made other aesthetical improvements in the 2023 model of the car by making it compact and sporty, ultimately making it better around corners and while tackling the Los Santos traffic. This is yet another reason why beginners should opt for the Convertible over the base model in GTA Online.

In the end, if you have spare cash to spend and like a slightly faster and better-looking muscle car, then the Vigero ZX Convertible is the better option between the two. Hopefully, one of them will be available as one of the GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles.

