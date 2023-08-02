Why Mobile Operations Center is an important GTA Online asset

Rockstar Games has introduced a lot of content in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online over the years. While the game hosts a fair share of commodities like vehicles and weapons grounded in reality, there are also those that showcase the developer's creative side. An excellent example of this is the Mobile Operations Center (MOC), which debuted way back in June 2017 and is still of great use today.

It is basically a trailer that can be utilized for various purposes. Acquiring it demands over a million dollars, but it is worth the investment. Here's why the Mobile Operations Center is an important GTA Online asset.

What makes the Mobile Operations Center an important asset in GTA Online

The Mobile Operations Center is a multi-functional trailer that you can buy from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,225,000. However, you must also own a Bunker in GTA Online beforehand to store the MOC.

Getting the Mobile Operations Center can be a pretty expensive purchase. However, features like Weapon and Vehicle Workshop that it provides make it worth the expense.

This workshop is where vehicles like the Imponte Deluxo, Ocelot Ardent, and Ocelot Stromberg can be weaponized. It can also be upgraded to include living quarters, a vehicle storage bay, a weapons workshop, and a Command Center.

You can play eight exclusive missions from the Mobile Operations Center as well. That said, you must complete a certain amount of Bunker resupply missions to unlock each of the following MOC jobs:

Severe Weather Patterns

Half-track Bully

Exit Strategy

Offshore Assets

Cover Blown

Mole Hunt

Data Breach

Work Dispute

Not only will these missions keep you engaged while you wait for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, but also help in making money.

Furthermore, completing these jobs unlocks the Trade Price (a discounted rate) for quite a few in-game vehicles. These include the BF Dune FAV, Bravado Half-Track, Declasse Weaponized Tampa, Pegassi Oppressor, HVY APC Tank, and the Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer.

Most of these vehicles can be of great use in GTA Online's competitive environment. In fact, the Mobile Operations Center itself is quite a sturdy asset once its armor gets upgraded to maximum capacity.

For details, here are the number of explosive attacks it can withstand after completely upgrading its armor:

Homing Missiles - 19

- 19 Grenades, Sticky Bombs, RPG - 19

- 19 Explosive Rounds - 47

- 47 Tank Cannon - 9

- 9 Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20mm FLAK - 3

Additionally, the MOC is also bulletproof, making it one of the best defensive vehicles in the game.

Rockstar Games has given such utility to only a select few vehicles in the game, which makes the Mobile Operations Center a unique and important asset in GTA Online.

However, you must also know that it cannot be sold and requires a Phantom Custom or a Hauler Custom to be driven around.

