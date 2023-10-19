Why MTL Brickade 6x6 is the best investment in GTA Online today

GTA Online has tons of unique vehicles that serve various purposes. While some can zoom past others in the blink of an eye, others are armored behemoths. With each update, Rockstar Games keeps tweaking these automobiles to make them even better. The weekly updates also offer lucrative discounts to attract more players.

This is one of the biggest reasons why most of the GTA Online community desperately waits for these updates each week. This time, one of the fan-favorite vehicles, the MTL Brickade 6x6, can be purchased at a great discount alongside other incredible offers. Players who are unaware of this vehicle and its specialty will find this article quite helpful.

MTL Brickade 6x6 is not just another armored truck available in GTA Online

The MTL Brickade 6x6 was added to the game with the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Since its first appearance, this has been a great value-for-money vehicle in GTA Online that players can get their hands on. Not only is it fully armored, but Rockstar Games has also added a functioning Acid Lab at the back.

This means that one can speed up their drug production to generate more profits on the go. GTA Online veterans are aware of the tedious supply-run missions that can easily be interrupted by griefers and campers. Well, the MTL Brickade 6x6 offers great protection against such issues with its numerous armor upgrades, making it one of the best armored vehicles in GTA Online.

This is the perfect time to obtain MTL Brickade 6x6 and the Acid Lab upgrade because Rockstar Games is offering a 30% discount on the price with the GTA Online weekly update.

Once this upgrade is acquired, gamers can use the lab for Acid production, as it has a 35% chance to sell on any day. Players can also pay $60,000 to Mutt inside the truck to get all the supplies, exponentially increasing the speed of the process.

Players interested in this vehicle can obtain it from the Warstock Cache & Carry store for $1,450,000 or by completing The First Dose campaign of Los Santos Drug Wars. Due to the popularity of the drug supply missions, everyone is hoping that Rockstar Games would add this vehicle to Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

MTL Brickade 6x6 offers various other customization options, making it a great option for not only supply missions but other normal ventures as well. Gamers can equip a variety of Mines, Heavy Armor, and Rams to safely pass through the gang areas and fight through enemy players.

Enemies with normal weapons have no chance of destroying MTL Brickade 6x6 after a 100% armor upgrade, as it takes an insane amount of rockets and missiles to take this behemoth down.

