Why Niko Bellic could appear in GTA 6

GTA 6 is a title that the gaming community has high expectations for. Rockstar Games will finally release a sequel to the Grand Theft Auto franchise after over a decade, and OG fans are looking forward to finding Easter eggs, references, and, most importantly, returning characters in the game.

Niko Bellic is one of the characters who could return in GTA 6. The Grand Theft Auto 4 protagonist first appeared in 2008. After that, the community has been unaware of his existence.

This article discusses why Niko Bellic could be a part of GTA 6.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Why Niko Bellic is a worthy character to return in GTA 6

Niko Bellic is the first protagonist in the HD Universe of the GTA franchise. Unfortunately, he was forgotten by Rockstar Games after the release of Grand Theft Auto 5. It’s been over 10 years since fans have gotten confirmed details about the character.

Most of the characters set to feature in GTA 6 are still a mystery, and fans expect to see both new and familiar faces. Therefore, it is an appropriate time to bring Niko back to the series.

The community strongly believes that the character is not dead yet. The same is also evident from Niko’s Lifeinvader profile, which you can find on Grand Theft Auto 5’s in-game internet.

It is unlikely that Rockstar Games will consider bringing back Niko as a protagonist or a main character in the storyline. However, adding him as a pedestrian or a Strangers and Freaks Mission provider is enough to please long-term fans.

The studio featured various references in the GTA 6 trailer. This is a common practice in the franchise where players find interesting Easter eggs referring to real-life and series-related events.

An Albany Emperor with a Grand Theft Auto 4 Easter Egg in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant have various Easter eggs referring to Niko. The character’s Lifeinvader profile, his brown coat, and his photograph inside the Yellow Jack Inn bar are some well-known references.

You could also find two Albany Emperors with the "NIKOB" and "ROMANB" license plates in one of the Downtown Cab Co. missions for Franklin Clinton. These two cars are believed to be from the Bellic & Bellic Enterprises, primarily owned by Roman Bellic. Rockstar Games should consider adding them as returning vehicles in GTA 6.

The September 2022 leaks and the official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer showed many vehicles from the series that look set to return in the upcoming game. Therefore, the developer should consider reviving Niko Bellic’s legacy by adding some subtle references to him in its next title.

