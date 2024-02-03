Why Överflöd Imorgon’s return to GTA Online is a disappointment

The Överflöd Imorgon has returned to GTA Online and will be available for the next couple of days as part of the latest weekly update. This gives players another chance to grab this car, which was removed from the game in 2023 to streamline the vehicle purchasing experience. The new update features the Imorgon as one of the vehicles available at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport till February 7, 2024.

However, this return isn’t exciting but rather a disappointment, as many other removed GTA Online vehicles could have been brought back instead of the Överflöd Imorgon in 2024.

Note: The article is based on the writer's own opinion.

GTA Online’s Överflöd Imorgon's limited-time availability doesn’t make any sense

Many cars removed from GTA Online occasionally come back as part of weekly events, and this time the Överflöd Imorgon made its return among others. While the car has its fan base, its availability only for a limited time doesn’t add any value to the game in 2024.

The Gumpert Nathalie-based sports car should have never been removed from the game in the first place. It was added to the game only a few years back in 2020 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update and performed decently being an electric automobile. While the latest GTA Online weekly update did bring it back for a few days, the choice is a bit lackluster compared to other removed vehicles.

To give an overview of its performance, the Överflöd Imorgon can only reach a maximum speed of 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h), while some of the other removed rides can go much faster.

Here’s a list of the top 30 vehicles removed from GTA Online that can go much faster and could have been a nice fit in this week’s featured selection:

Bati 801 RR – 135 mph Hakuchou – 134 mph 811 – 132.5 mph Z-Type – 126.25 mph Tigon – 125.75 mph Neo – 125.75 mph Cliffhanger – 124.75 mph Zorrusso – 124.25 mph Viseris – 124.25 mph GP1 – 123.75 mph Rat Bike – 123.50 mph Tyrus – 123.5 mph RE-7B – 123.50 mph Seven-70 – 123.50 mph S80R – 123 mph XA-21 – 122.50 mph Comet SR – 122 mph Verlierer – 121.75 mph Massacro (Racecar) – 121.75 mph Massacro – 121.75 mph Entity XF – 121.5 mph Lynx – 121.5 mph Hustler – 121.25 mph Pigalle – 121.25 mph Akuma – 121.25 mph Surano – 121 mph SC1 – 120.75 mph ETR1 – 120.75 mph Vacca – 120.25 mph Cheetah – 120.25 mph

While Rockstar Games does add the removed vehicles occasionally now and then, the fact that the Överflöd Imorgon was removed in the first place but still gets featured in the weekly update doesn’t make any sense.

Hopefully, the developers will make the vehicle purchasable permanently someday, but if featuring removed vehicles every week is going to be a tradition, only the best of them should take a spot.

