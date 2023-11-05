Why Penaud La Coureuse is an underrated GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has 14 Imani Tech vehicles at the moment, the Penaud La Coureuse being one of them. The car was added to the game in July 2023 as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update's drip feed and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a little under two million dollars. While the price certainly makes it quite an expensive buy, there are reasons that justify its purchase.

Unfortunately, since the San Andreas Mercenaries update also introduced some other Imani Tech vehicles, the La Coureuse often goes unnoticed. So, let's take a closer look at why the Penaud La Coureuse is an underrated GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle.

Here's why the GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle Penaud La Coureuse is underrated

This is what the Penaud La Coureuse looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since the Penaud La Coureuse is an Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online, it can either be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control unit at the Agency's vehicle workshop. The former blocks guided missiles from locking onto the vehicle, while the latter allows it to be controlled remotely.

That said, these options are the same for all Imani Tech vehicles, prompting many players to compare other options like Armor Plating. When installed, it enhances the vehicle's explosive resistance.

Interestingly, the Penaud La Coureuse seems to have a glitch that applies Armor Plating to it when players try to apply the White Fukaru Sunstrip on it. Rockstar may patch this glitch eventually, but it seems to work at the moment.

La Coureuse has a base top speed of 114.50 mph (184.27 km/h), which is decent. But since it costs $1,990,000 in the game, many players start looking for other options. However, there are many other cars in GTA Online that cost much more and perform worse.

It must also be remembered that the Penaud La Coureuse can be equipped with HSW Performance upgrades in the game's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. Although this enhancement costs $818,000, it increases its base top speed to an impressive 142.50 mph (229.33 km/h).

HSW upgrades also improve this vehicle's base acceleration, which is rated 92.50 by Rockstar Games. This helps it achieve an incredibly quick Lap Time of 0:56.139, which is the fastest among HSW Sports Cars as of this writing.

These performance statistics, combined with Imani Tech upgrades and explosive resistance, make this car a worthwhile pick.

Besides performance, Penaud La Coureuse's unique design also makes it stand out in the game. It is heavily inspired by the 2022 model of Renault's R5 Turbo 3E and has some interesting customization options available in-game as well.

In a nutshell, despite not being the best Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online, the Penaud La Coureuse can still be a pretty good choice for those who can afford it.

