Why Pfister 811 isn't worth buying in GTA Online in 2024

The Pfister 811 in GTA Online is a Supercar that was added in 2016 with the 1.34 Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Since then, Rockstar Games has added several new vehicles to the online multiplayer mode that are far superior to 811. While it still has an incredibly fast top speed, there are now several cars capable of overtaking it in races.

This is the reason why players are wondering if the Pfister 811 is still worth buying in GTA Online in 2024. This is a question worth asking since the car costs $1,135,000 which is still a lot of money, especially for new players.

This article will shed more light on this vehicle in the game and let you know why you probably shouldn't spend money on it in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Pfister 811 might be fast, but there are several better options in GTA Online

As mentioned before, the Pfister 811 is still an incredibly fast car in GTA Online that can reach a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h). This is quite amazing since it does not use any special upgrade like HSW to achieve this speed. However, speed is not the only factor that determines the winner in races in GTA Online.

At the moment, several other Sports and Supercars in the game can easily overtake the Pfister 811 in a straight line as well as on curves. On top of that, it also doesn't have the fastest acceleration to catch up to others in case of an unfortunate crash. This makes it a liability during important races where other cars can easily overtake it.

Apart from the speed, the car also has mediocre handling that inexperienced drivers will have difficulty working with. The car tends to spin out of control if you are not careful, which will cause a lot of problems when chasing a target or escaping dangerous situations.

On top of speed and performance, the Pfister 811 is also not the best-looking car in GTA Online. While it is based on the real-life Porsche 918 Hypercar and Koenigsegg Regera, Rockstar Games has failed to capture the appeal of the real cars when designing 811.

At the moment, you cannot even purchase the Pfister 811 in GTA Online since the developers have removed it from stores. You will need to wait for it to appear in one of the GTA Online weekly update rotations to buy it. However, the wait is not worth it since you can get other cars like the Ocelot Pariah or the Principe Deveste Eight, both of which have an amazing aesthetic and incredible performance.

In other news, fans are talking about the possible GTA 6 second trailer release date after the recent leaks and rumors.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own multiple Supercars in GTA Online? Yes, I do No, I don't 0 votes View Discussion