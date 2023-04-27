Why players should avoid Entity XXR in GTA Online The Last Dose update

Out of all the vehicles available in the massive catalog of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, Super Cars have the most utility. While they are incredibly pricey, it becomes really difficult to choose between them when the cost isn't a detractor. One such car is the Overflod Entity XXR. It is a super stylish vehicle that was added to the game in 2018.

By no means is Entity XXR a poor choice; however, players can get a better value-for-money option in GTA Online. Having said that, in this article we will be taking a closer look at the Overflod Entity XXR and why players should avoid it in The Last Dose update.

Reasons why GTA Online players should avoid Entity XXR in The Last Dose update

The Overflod Entity XXR is a GTA Online Super Car inspired by the real-life Koenigsegg Jesko (2021 model). It has a flat build and can hit a top speed of 128.00 mph, or 206.00 km/h. Even at that kind of speed, it handles pretty well and gives little trouble to its driver.

Here are some of its attribute scores out of 100 from Rockstar Games' official website:

Speed - 91.21

- 91.21 Acceleration - 88.75

- 88.75 Brakes - 33.33

- 33.33 Handling - 100.00

- 100.00 Overall - 78.32

Due to such statistics, the Overflod Entity XXR costs $2,305,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website. While it is quite expensive, it has the performance to back it up. However, players have much better options at their disposal.

Let's take a look at another one of Overflod's cars, the Entity MT. It is also a Super Car and can achieve a top speed of 131.25 mph, or 211.23 km/h, which is faster than the Entity XXR. Additionally, players can equip it with HSW upgrades that increase its top speed to a blistering 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h.

Furthermore, Entity MT has similar performance ratings and costs only $50,000 more, making it the better choice out of the two. As part of the new GTA Online weekly update, players can get this car at a 25% discount before May 4, 2023.

Alternatively, fans can consider the Ocelot Virtue instead of the XXR. Ocelot Virtue is part of the same category, has a sleek design, and is equally fast.

Here are some of its performance ratings:

Speed - 86.20

- 86.20 Acceleration - 100.00

- 100.00 Braking - 42.67

- 42.67 Handling - 100.00

- 100.00 Overall - 82.22

It is also highly durable and can withstand multiple hits from explosives, something beyond the capability of the Entity XXR. The best part about Virtue, though, is that it is absolutely free. Players can get the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online by completing all Last Dose missions.

These factors quite clearly establish the fact that Ocelot Virtue is a much superior choice. Unless the objective is to own all in-game cars, players should avoid Entity XXR.

