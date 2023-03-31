Why players should avoid Gauntlet Hellfire in GTA Online The Last Dose update

The Gauntlet Hellfire is a popular sports car in GTA Online, offering high speed and exceptional handling. Despite its attractive qualities, owning this vehicle can prove to be more trouble than fun. Players should avoid owning the Gauntlet Hellfire for a number of reasons. By highlighting the various drawbacks of this vehicle, one can better weigh the benefits against the costs and decide whether it's worth the investment.

This article should help those considering purchasing the Gauntlet Hellfire in GTA Online to make an informed decision.

Additionally, players who already own the Gauntlet Hellfire can use this information to better manage their finances and reduce the impact of its ongoing maintenance and repair costs.

Here's what players should know about the Gauntlet Hellfire in GTA Online

The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire is a high-performance muscle car that was added to GTA Online as part of the Diamond Casino & Resort update. Its design is heavily inspired by the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, while the name is derived from the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

In terms of performance, the Gauntlet Hellfire is one of the fastest muscle cars in the game, with impressive acceleration and top-speed stats. It can reach speeds of up to 201.5 kmph (125.3 mph) and is highly torquey, making it a great choice for drag racing. However, its handling is average at lower speeds and can be prone to sliding and spinning out in turns, especially at higher speeds.

It is equipped with a single-cam V8 engine and employs a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration.

The Gauntlet Hellfire is one of the cheapest new cars in GTA Online, carrying a purchase price of $745,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It also offers extensive customization options and attractive livery options for collectors, making it a popular choice for those who want to personalize their vehicles.

Flaws of the muscle car

The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire is a visually stunning muscle car, but it has some drawbacks when it comes to performance. According to the popular YouTuber, MrBossFTW, the car does not handle corners very well and also has poor braking.

In their personal experience with the car, they often spun out, understeered, or crashed while attempting to make turns. They also found it challenging to control the car's speed.

Although the Gauntlet Hellfire is fast in a straight line, its inability to handle corners properly makes it impractical for most uses beyond drag racing. Additionally, some players may find certain customization options, such as a large front bumper and spoiler, to be obnoxious or limiting.

Overall, while the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire may have impressive acceleration and top speed stats, its poor handling and braking make it a less desirable option for owning it in GTA Online's The Last Dose update.

Poll : Which GTA Online muscle car do you prefer more? Gauntlet Hellfire Buffalo STX 0 votes