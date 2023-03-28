Why players should avoid Willard Eudora in GTA Online The Last Dose update

In the virtual and expanding world of GTA Online, Rockstar Games recently introduced the Willard Eudora as a new muscle car in the game with The Last Dose update.

With its sleek design and impressive appearance, many players may be tempted to add this vehicle to their in-game collection. However, upon closer examination, it becomes apparent that the Eudora is not worth the investment.

Priced at more than a million dollars, the Willard Eudora offers a subpar performance for its class. It may look good, but its top speed, handling, and acceleration leave much to be desired. Even with full upgrades, the car's resale value is minimal, making it a poor investment.

This article explores in-depth why players should avoid the Willard Eudora in GTA Online's Last Dose update and consider other alternatives that offer better value for their money.

An overview of the Willard Eudora in GTA Online

The Willard Eudora is the latest muscle car released in GTA Online's The Last Dose update by Rockstar Games as part of the drip-feed content of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

It is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos until March 29, 2023. The vehicle is modeled after real-life cars such as the Buick Elektra, LeSabre, and Invicta.

Players can customize the car's paint job, rims, window tints, and more, making it a good choice for players who enjoy personalizing their vehicles. Additionally, the car has a unique engine sound, which some players may appreciate, and it has good traction, making it easy to control on the road.

However, these positive aspects do not justify the car's high asking price when compared to other muscle cars that offer better speed and handling.

What went wrong with the vehicle

Players should think twice before buying the Willard Eudora in GTA Online's The Last Dose due to its poor price-to-performance ratio. The car is priced at $1,250,000.

However, it has a top speed of just 109.00 mph or 175.42 km/h, poor handling, braking, and acceleration. This makes it unsuitable for races or missions that require a fast pace.

Tests conducted by popular YouTuber Broughy1322 rank the Eudora at the 56th position in its class and 47th place in top speed, which doesn't justify its asking price.

Moreover, even with 100% armor, the car can be destroyed by a single missile from weapons such as the Homing/Oppressor/Jet, making it a vulnerable choice.

Additionally, the resale value of the car is only $750,000, which means players will lose a significant amount of in-game currency if they decide to sell it. The cost of upgrades is also high, making it even less appealing.

However, if the vehicle is being purchased solely for collection purposes, then it may still be worth considering. Nevertheless, other GTA Online muscle cars in the same category offer better value for their owners, such as the Vapid Dominator GTT.

This car has a higher top speed of 115.50 mph or 185.88 km/h, is equally stylish, and costs $1,220,000. Additionally, the Vapid Dominator GTT has a Trade Price of just $915,000, making it a much more reasonable investment.

Overall, while the Willard Eudora may be a stylish addition to a personal collection, players should look elsewhere to spend their in-game currency on muscle cars that offer better value for their money.

