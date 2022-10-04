Why players believe a GTA 6 trailer will be shown in October

There has been a lot of talk on social media regarding a potential GTA 6 trailer. Without question, it's the most hype-worthy game in the entire industry. Rockstar's statement regarding the GTA 6 leaks was the first Twitter post to reach a million likes for a gaming topic.

It's been nearly a decade since there was a new entry into the popular series, so a lot of players are eager for excitement.

It's only been a few days into October, yet many believe this is the right time for a GTA 6 trailer. This article will go over why that is the case. Of course, players should not set themselves up for disappointment. There is no guarantee for a trailer, especially if Rockstar still isn't ready

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Why are so many players talking about a GTA 6 trailer in October?

October is a significant month for Rockstar Games

Nick @GhillieYT This might actually be the month we see a GTA 6 teaser/trailer. Both GTA 5 and RDR 2 were teased in October. Vice City’s 20th anniversary is October 29th… With GTA 6 being set in Vice City, makes you wonder if October 29th, 2022 is the date we’ve been waiting for. This might actually be the month we see a GTA 6 teaser/trailer. Both GTA 5 and RDR 2 were teased in October. Vice City’s 20th anniversary is October 29th… With GTA 6 being set in Vice City, makes you wonder if October 29th, 2022 is the date we’ve been waiting for.

Reliable insiders believe that GTA 6 will be released around 2024 or 2025. With that in mind, it would make sense for Rockstar to announce a trailer a few years beforehand. There is historical precedence for releasing them in October. It's already been done with GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 5 was first announced back in October 2011. A few years later in 2016, Rockstar would tease yet another game in the month of October. Red Dead Redemption 2 hints began around the 16th before the trailer dropped on the 18th. Suffice to say, October is a very important month for Rockstar.

On a related note, GTA Vice City was released back in October 29, 2002. This is particularly relevant to the GTA 6 leaks, since Vice City is a heavily rumored location. If a trailer were to happen this year, players should expect it by the end of this month. October 29 would fall on a Saturday this year.

The recent leaks could also play a role

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ @GTAVI_Countdown Fact: Rockstar Games statement regarding last week’s massive GTA 6 leak is the first-ever gaming tweet to cross 1 million likes. Fact: Rockstar Games statement regarding last week’s massive GTA 6 leak is the first-ever gaming tweet to cross 1 million likes. https://t.co/txFfvSNqoS

It remains to be seen if Rockstar will continue to do business as usual. Some players might have a poor impression of the game based on the leaks. It's not exactly fair since it was based on old footage from years ago. Unfortunately, some players don't have that level of understanding.

Of course, there is a small chance that Rockstar will release a short teaser for GTA 6. By doing so, they would clear up some misconceptions about the game, such as what the current graphics build looks like.

With that said, players should have reasonable expectations

Heyy 😏😳 @_ECM05_ @TGGonYT if we don’t get a trailer this month I owe everyone who sees this an entire penny 🫢 @TGGonYT if we don’t get a trailer this month I owe everyone who sees this an entire penny 🫢

Rockstar has repeatedly said they will only show a trailer when they believe the game is ready. Despite the recent GTA 6 leaks, it's unlikely they will have a trailer ready within a month. These cinematic previews require a lot of time and effort, given the voice acting and camera shots.

Of course, if there was a trailer coming up this month, that means Rockstar would've likely had it prepared for a while now. It may or may not be a coincidence, but October is a featured month for their most popular games.

With that said, players need to lower their massive expectations for a GTA 6 announcement. If there isn't a trailer in the next few weeks, then one can avoid disappointment and frustration. Time and time again, fans have burned themselves out waiting for the next game.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far