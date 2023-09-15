Why players should get Obey 10F in GTA Online in 2023

The Obey 10F is one of the most enticing cars in GTA Online that was released in October 2022 as a drip-feed part of The Criminal Enterprises update. However, its looks and performance still give tough competition to most new cars in the game. The Obey 10F is a dream car for many players, however, its high price tag ($1.6 million) has kept them from owning it.

Some new players are also skeptical about the 10F’s performance compared to other new cars in the game. This article briefly explains why you should get the Obey 10F in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Things that make the Obey 10F a worthy purchase in GTA Online in 2023

1) Style and design

The Obey 10F is based on the real-life Audi R8 (4S), with minor inspirations from the McLaren X-1, Lamborghini Gallardo, McLaren GT, and Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. It is one of the most stylish cars that can grab anyone’s attention instantly. The car looks very identical to the real-life Audi, with similar vents and cutouts.

It has a sleek aerodynamic design with Audi-like headlamps and DRLs. While the whole body is rounded, the vents make it look more sporty and stylish. The low stance also adds to the charm of this GTA Online sports car.

2) Performance and track record

The Obey 10F is powered by a V12 engine and a seven-speed transmission box. The rear-wheel drive layout and the aerodynamic body make it one of the best racing cars in the game. While its standard top speed is 99.02 mph or 159.35 km/h, a fully upgraded 10F can reach up to 126.00 mph or 202.78 km/h in GTA Online.

Expert drivers can finish a lap in 1:03.180 minutes with the 10F. It is the second fastest Obey car in the game, slightly behind its sibling Obey 10F Widebody. The vehicle has great acceleration and you can handle it very well on tight corners.

3) Customization

The Obey 10F comes with a plethora of customization options. Rockstar Games also included Benny’s Original Motorworks upgrades for it. However, applying them changes the car to its Widebody variant. You can choose from 38 bumpers, 18 grilles, 20 hoods, 11 liveries, 25 spoilers, and many more.

These upgrades make the car more expensive. Many players were seen using GTA Online money glitches to earn money to upgrade the Obey 10F.

The aforementioned factors are enough to own the Obey 10F in 2023. Fortunately, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar is offering a 40% discount on the car, making it affordable for the masses. However, it is a limited-time offer and is subject to change on September 20, 2023.

Many 10F fans also want the gaming studio to add this car in Grand Theft Auto 6 Story Mode.

Poll : Do you own the Obey 10F in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes