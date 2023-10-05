Why players must avoid buying GTA Online Pegassi Vacca at all costs

The Pegassi Vacca is one of the worst supercars in GTA Online. Unsurprisingly, it has been hit hard by powercreep over the years. This car was available at the game's launch back in 2013, so imagine how many great automobiles were added in the last decade. Its performance is bad by modern standards, not to mention there isn't much to customize, either.

If you haven't bought a Pegassi Vacca in the last decade, there is no reason to buy it today. The only exception would be if it ever got HSW upgrades or some other broken conversion.

It is worth mentioning that this car is not available via Legendary Motorsport anymore. However, it's still not worth purchasing from Luxury Autos Showroom or other sources.

Why the Pegassi Vacca isn't worth buying in GTA Online

The interior of this GTA Online supercar (Image via Rockstar Games)

Technically, the performance of this car isn't terrible. It's just bad compared to the Super class. Here are its top speed and lap time, as recorded by YouTuber Broughy1322:

Top Speed: 120.25 mph

120.25 mph Lap Time: 1:03.964

As of writing, the Pegassi Vacca was ranked 51/58 in both top speed and lap time. That's terrible for racing, and the gap between it and the top supercars will only continue to grow throughout the years unless a future GTA Online weekly update imbues it with a buff.

There isn't anything unique about this vehicle worth mentioning. It has no Imani Tech, weapons, armor, or anything else that could make it viable against the hundreds of cars in GTA Online.

Terrible customization

Usually, a car with bad performance might have a redeeming factor via impressive customization. That's not the case here. The Pegassi Vacca has no liveries, which is extremely disappointing. Hence, don't expect Rust, Princess Robot Bubblegum, or anything else gimmicky to make this automobile stand out.

All other customizable features are pretty barren. For example:

Bodywork options: None and Roll Cage & Chassis Upgrade.

None and Roll Cage & Chassis Upgrade. Hood Options: Stock Hood and Carbon Hood.

Stock Hood and Carbon Hood. Spoiler options: None, Low-Level Spoiler, and Carbon Wing.

Much of the usual common customizable content like transmission, suspension, and wheels are still available here. At least the car's base model looks good since it's based on two different Lamborghini automobiles. Being unable to change it much can be disappointing, not to mention its interior definitely looks dated.

The Pegassi Vacca isn't a good investment

It's much too lacking for a vehicle in the current era of GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even if this vehicle is cheap compared to other cars in its class, it's hard to genuinely recommend the Pegassi Vacca as a prudent purchase. The primary way to get it nowadays is via the LS Car Meet from another player on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

One shouldn't feel envious about lacking that option on older consoles, given this vehicle's terrible performance and lack of interesting customizable features. If you really want the Pegassi Vacca, you can also get it on certain event weeks, like the one at the beginning of GTA 5 Halloween 2023.

GTA Online players are better off saving their money for a better supercar or any other meta-relevant vehicle.

