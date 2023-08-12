Why players must avoid buying GTA Online's Weaponized Conada at all costs

One of the best things about Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is that it receives fresh content on a regular basis. This trend has been in place for the last decade and has massively contributed to keeping the title's popularity high. Unfortunately, not everything introduced to the game is met with a positive response, which was the case with the brand new helicopter, Buckingham Weaponized Conada.

Although players had hoped it would be an exciting addition to the popular multiplayer title, the aircraft has been criticized, and rightly so. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at why GTA Online players must avoid buying the Weaponized Conada at all costs.

What makes GTA Online's Weaponized Conada underwhelming and why players must avoid buying it at all costs

The Buckingham Weaponized Conada was first spotted in a teaser clip for the San Andreas Mercenaries update in June 2023. However, it was only introduced to GTA Online recently with its August 10, 2023 weekly update.

While its design, likely inspired by the MD Helicopters 969 Twin Attack, is almost exactly like the standard Buckingham Conada, it is far more expensive. In fact, it doesn't even have a Trade Price, which is present for the standard variant.

The weaponized Conada costs a whopping $3,385,000, and what players get for this price does not justify such a hefty investment at all. Even though it is equipped with weapons such as missiles and machine guns, there is no room for further customization.

There is no option to install any countermeasures, and all that can be altered in the Weaponized Conada is its base armor, engine, and handling, which do not make much difference.

Even in terms of performance, Conada's weaponized variant is decent at best. Its top speed is yet to be determined, but according to the game files, it is around 98.92 mph. The standard Conada's top speed, as per game files, is 99.42 mph, which is actually 158.75 mph. Therefore, the weaponized variant should also be around a similar mark.

Making money in GTA Online can often be challenging, and players must avoid wasting it on this helicopter at all costs. If they do want to purchase one, there are several brilliant alternatives available, such as the Akula and the FH-1 Hunter.

Those on a tight budget can go for the Sparrow, which is much cheaper, features Homing Missiles and countermeasures, and has an impressive top speed of 168.75 mph.

The Weaponized Conada didn't meet the expectations, but Rockstar Games acquiring GTA 5 Roleplay server developers, Cfx.re, made for much excitement within the community.

The news took fans by surprise, and it will be interesting to see the future of roleplaying in this title. That said, many fans are also speculating how this acquisition might impact Grand Theft Auto 6.

