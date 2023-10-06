Why players must get Bravado Greenwood as GTA Online podium car this week

The Bravado Greenwood is this week's Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online podium car. It falls in the game's muscle cars category, and is based on the fourth generation Dodge Monaco. Some might mistake it for a regular vintage sedan, but there is much more to this ride. However, winning a podium car is a matter of luck, since there is only a 1-in-20 chance of getting it via Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel.

Additionally, the wheel can be spun only once every 24 hours, making the entire process even more difficult. Although it can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos as well, getting it as the podium car this week will save players well over a million dollars.

Top speed, Imani Tech upgrades, and more reasons why players must get the Bravado Greenwood as GTA Online podium car this week

The current GTA Online weekly update has made the Bravado Greenwood available as the podium car through October 11, 2023. Players can visit the Diamond Casino and spin the Lucky Wheel inside to try and get it for free.

The Bravado Greenwood costs $1,465,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It can also be purchased for a $1,098,750 Trade Price, which gets unlocked after completing the Operation Paper Trail mission, ULP - Intelligence. That said, getting it for free is still much better.

Those who do manage to win it will acquire a three-gear, rear-wheel-drive, four-seater that can hit a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h). This is beneficial for races, as well as countless missions that require players to quickly go from one place to another.

Furthermore, the Bravado Greenwood is Imani Tech-compatible, meaning that it can be equipped with either a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote-Control unit. The former allows vehicles to evade Homing Missle targeting systems, whereas the latter allows it to be maneuvered when unoccupied.

However, it must be remembered that Imani Tech upgrades can only be installed at a Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop. All of this is quite a hefty investment, but is certainly worth it.

The Agency workshop can also be used to install Armor Plating to the Bravado Greenwood, which lets it survive 11 Homing Missile strikes, three Grenade, Sticky Bomb or RPG hits, and nine Explosive Rounds.

Bravado Greenwood with Armor Plating (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

This is extremely advantageous in a competitive game like GTA Online. While its armor can also be upgraded at Los Santos Customs, doing so does not enhance its explosive resistance.

The cost of completely upgrading the Bravado Greenwood is around $1,103,379. Therefore, winning it as the podium car this week will save players an incredible amount of money. The ongoing GTA 5 Halloween 2023 celebrations have raised payouts of various game modes, so bonus cash can be earned as well.

The Bravado Greenwood debuted in GTA Online back in the summer 2022. The car has, interestingly, also been a part of other games such GTA Vice City, Vice City Stories, and San Andreas. Greenwood's return in Grand Theft Auto 6, however, is unconfirmed.

