Why players must run Cargo business in GTA Online this week

GTA Online weekly updates generally raise the payouts of business-related tasks, allowing players to make additional money for a limited time. This week, the focus is on the Special Cargo Warehouse. While some of its jobs are offering twice the usual cash and RP, others are giving away triple rewards. However, as all businesses require an initial investment, knowing whether they are worth it is vital.

Fortunately, you can invest in Special Cargo Warehouses without worrying, as it can be quite profitable even without the bonus rewards. With that said, let's take a closer look at why you must run the Cargo business this week in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Reasons you must run the Cargo business in GTA Online this week

To establish the Cargo business in GTA Online, you must first purchase a CEO Office. This property is available on the Dynasty 8 Executive website, and the cheapest option costs one million dollars. They all make the same amount of money and are different only in terms of interior design and garage space.

Once you get yourself a CEO Office, register as a CEO/VIP from the Interaction Menu and access the computer inside the office. From here, you can purchase a Special Cargo Warehouse. In fact, you can buy multiple of them.

After establishing a warehouse, you can complete resupply missions to bring in crates and then sell them for a profit. Special Cargo Warehouses come in three sizes: small, medium, and large. Their size depicts the number of crates that can be stored in them. The more crates you have, the more profit you make.

This week, Rockstar Games has discounted CEO Offices and Special Cargo Warehouses by 30%, so it is a great time to get one.

Additionally, Special Cargo sell missions are offering double the usual in-game cash and RP through August 23, 2023, allowing you to recover the investment even faster. For instance, a Medium Warehouse, which holds up to 42 crates, can make a profit of around $735,000 by selling the maximum amount of crates.

As the payouts are double this week, you can easily make millions. You can also task an NPC employee inside your warehouse to source crates instead of doing the missions yourself.

After sourcing crates at least once from an NPC employee, you unlock the Export Mixed Goods missions in GTA Online. They can be started by talking to your assistant in the CEO Office and are paying triple the money and RP this week.

You can also earn double the usual rewards by completing Special Vehicle Work missions that are unlocked by finishing Vehicle Cargo missions. There are eight types of Special Vehicle Work missions, and each offers a unique challenge.

All things considered, you should definitely run the Cargo business this week in GTA Online to earn a significant amount of money with ease.

