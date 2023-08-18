Top 5 Special Vehicle Work missions in GTA Online this week (2x bonuses)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest weekly update has increased the payouts of Cargo Warehouse-related jobs for a limited time. Through August 23, 2023, players have the opportunity of making a lot of money by completing them. One of these warehouse jobs is the Special Vehicle Work, whose missions are paying double the usual cash and RP this week.

That said, players must purchase a CEO Office and complete a certain amount of Vehicle Cargo missions to unlock Special Vehicle Work missions.

As there are a total of eight missions in this category, with each having a separate challenge and payout, picking the right ones is vital for having the best experience.

So, here is a list of the top five Special Vehicle Work missions in GTA Online this week for earning 2x bonuses.

Note: This listicle is subjective, and the ranking reflects the writer's opinions.

Escape Escort and 4 other top Special Vehicle Work missions in GTA Online this week (2x bonuses)

5) End of Transmission

End of Transmission is an incredibly action-packed mission. It tasks players with driving into a Power Station in an Armored Boxville, finding a transmitter at the site while clearing out an overwhelming amount of enemy NPCs, and then delivering the tech to a drop-off zone.

Although End of Transmission is quite fun to play, it can become pretty challenging without three to four teammates. That said, it is still a decent enough choice for making double money and RP being given as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

4) Breakdown Recovery

Breakdown Recovery is a pretty straightforward Special Vehicle Work mission. Players are tasked with stealing a Wastelander truck from the Sandy Shores Airfield and delivering it to a drop-off zone. However, the truck is heavily guarded by enemy NPCs, who must be dealt with before stealing the vehicle.

Players will also be chased and attacked all the way while delivering the Wastelander. So, they must have good weapons at their disposal to fight back. GTA plus benefits include additional Gun Van discounts, so subscribers can purchase top-quality firearms at cheap prices from it.

3) Coast Guard Duty

Coast Guard Duty, unlike other Special Vehicle Work missions, takes place in the sea for the most part. Players must take control of a Technical Aqua, infiltrate a yacht and destroy all products on it. Needless to say, there will be resistance that must be dealt with.

Once the products are destroyed, the Technical Aquas must be delivered to a drop-off zone to complete the mission. While it is also pretty action-packed, it can get a little overwhelming just like End of Transmission. Nonetheless, it is a good enough job to grind while waiting for the GTA 6 release date.

2) Escape Escort

Escape Escort is one of the easiest and most fun Special Vehicle Work missions in GTA Online. It requires players to take control of a BF Ramp Buggy, drive to the Union Depository, and help the clients escape the LSPD forces. The player's job is to drive the Buggy ahead of the client's vehicle and ram into police cars, clearing any obstacles in the escape route.

The evacuation point is at some distance from the Union Depository, but it is marked on the map, so players can follow the waypoint and clear any obstructions in their way.

1) Arms Embargo

Arms Embargo lets players control the Imonte Ruiner 2000 and tasks them with invading Fort Zancudo and destroying a bunch of supply trucks, helicopters, and planes. The Ruiner 2000 is an incredibly advanced weaponized vehicle which makes this job really easy.

Once all supply vehicles are wrecked, players must escape the military base and reach the extraction zone to complete the mission. It is incredibly fun to play and arguably the best Special Vehicle Work mission in GTA Online.

