Why players should try GTA Online Collection Time this week at all costs

GTA Online Collection Time is an Adversary Mode with a good participant capacity, simple rules, and fun gameplay. It is also offering more money than it usually does this week which is why players should give this multiplayer match a try. While a business is also giving increased payout this week, engaging in Adversary Modes can prove to be a refreshing gameplay experience, acting as an escape from GTA Online's usual grind.

In this article, we will be taking a closer look at why players should try GTA Online Collection Time this week. Some basic rules and regulations about the match will also be provided for those unaware of this Adversary Mode.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Here's why you should give GTA Online Collection Time Adversary Mode a try this week

Despite being Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online has evolved into more of a single-player in recent years. The ability to complete business missions and heists in Invite Only sessions has been a big promoter of this change. The move is understandable given how much trouble griefers cause in Public sessions, but it also takes away from the multiplayer aspect of this game.

Luckily, Adversary Modes like Collection Time can be a great way to interact with the title's massive community. It is also rewarding double money and RP as part of the currently active GTA Online weekly update, through April 17, 2024. While the payout will still not be enough in comparison to businesses or heists, the focus here is on having fun.

The game is now a little over 10 years old and although the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist and the Salvage Yard business are recent additions, the gameplay isn't exactly unique anymore. Hence, instead of continuously grinding similar jobs, getting to interact with the title's community in the spirit of healthy competition by playing GTA Online Collection Time can be quite fun.

Things you should know about GTA Online Collection Time

The Collection Time Adversary Mode can be played between two and 16 participants grouped into teams. Each player is equipped with some weapons that they must use to neutralize their opponents and collect bags dropped by them to score points for their team.

Upon having reached the target score, the team must hold on to the points for 30 seconds to win the match. As stated earlier, GTA Online Collection Time is paying 2x the regular payout through April 17, 2024, which is another reason why you must try it this week.

Additionally, it could make the excruciatingly long wait for GTA 6 just a tad bit more entertaining. The title is due for release at some point in 2025, with GTA 6's second trailer rumored to be released soon.

