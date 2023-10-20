Why RUNE Zhaba is not worth getting in GTA Online this week

GTA Online has no shortage of peculiar vehicles, and the RUNE Zhaba is one of them. Rockstar Games rolled out this week's update yesterday, and the Zhaba is the new Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle. This means that a lot of players would like to add it to their collection. Now, while this car can turn become a portable fortress, it has several flaws that cannot be ignored.

The RUNE Zhaba has been in GTA Online for a while now, but Rockstar hasn't made any effort to make it better. It lacks several features that are required in an offroad vehicle. This article will highlight some of these shortcomings, and why having this vehicle in the garage is not worth it.

GTA Online has way better options than the RUNE Zhaba

Even though Rockstar Games took inspiration from the real-life SHERP ATV to create the RUNE Zhaba, it's not a popular choice among the player base. This compact off-road armored vehicle looks like a box on large wheels. Weighing around 1600 Kgs, this four-seater can only manage a top speed of 62.00 mph (99.78 km/h).

While this is not too slow for an offroad vehicle in GTA Online, it is simply not fast enough to evade unwanted guests. Players can get the RUNE Zhaba for free thanks to Rockstar making it one of the featured vehicles for the GTA Online weekly update. But something being free doesn't necessarily mean that one should add it to their garage.

What makes this vehicle a bad choice?

The RUNE Zhaba is simply neither the fastest nor the sturdiest vehicle in the game. GTA Online has some great armored vehicles that can be added to the roster. While Zhaba does have some redeeming qualities, they are far and few. One of the biggest advantages that it has over others is its capability to float on water.

Compared to other vehicles in the same class such as the HVY Nightshark, the RUNE Zhaba fails to justify itself. Even though it falls under the offroad vehicle category, players will have a hard time handling this box on rough terrains and uneven roads. Since this vehicle was not mentioned or was visible in the GTA 6 leaks, most players are assuming that it might not be a part of the upcoming game.

To help players in making a decision, given below is the list of all the necessary stats of the RUNE Zhaba in GTA Online.

Class- Armore offroad

Armore offroad Top Speed- 62.00 mph (99.78 km/h)

62.00 mph (99.78 km/h) Gears- 5

5 Weight- 1600 KG

1600 KG Explosive Resistance- Homing Missiles (14), RPG / Sticky Bombs (14), Tank Cannon (7), Explosive Rounds (33)

With an overall rating of 44.72 (provided by Rockstar Games), it is neither the worst choice nor the best one for gamers interested in getting an offroad vehicle.

