5 reasons to own RUNE Zhaba in GTA Online in 2023

Halloween festivities continue in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online with today's weekly update. The new Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle is the RUNE Zhaba, and players have a chance of getting it for free through October 25, 2023. This ride is armored, belongs to the off-road cars category, and debuted in the game back in January 2020.

While the Zhaba isn't one of the best vehicles in the game, it packs some interesting features that make it quite fun to use. It costs a little over two million dollars, but it also has a Trade Price. That said, players would be better off winning it from the casino this week. For those interested, here are five reasons to own a RUNE Zhaba in GTA Online in 2023.

Incredible explosive resistance and 4 more reasons to own a RUNE Zhaba in GTA Online in 2023

1) Distinct design

The RUNE Zhaba is available on Warstock Cache and Carry (Image via GTA Wiki)

The RUNE Zhaba is an armored vehicle heavily inspired by the SHERP ATV. It has huge wheels, quite like monster trucks, but its body is extremely boxy and framed by four large fenders. Its front end is a bit angled, although completely flat. There are also two simple rectangular headlights with a floodlight bar over the windshield.

The Zhaba's rear end has two sizable doors as well as two vertical vents. Its interior is fairly standard. However, the dashboard features some screens with a bunch of dials and switches. This vehicle can be stored in players' owned garages, and it will definitely stand out among other rides.

2) Floats on water

The RUNE Zhaba's ability to float on water is one of its most fascinating qualities. Players might not expect a vehicle of this stature to display buoyancy, but the Zhaba can do that with ease. Not only does it float in shallow ponds and lakes, but it can also traverse the sea.

This attribute of the RUNE Zhaba can be quite handy in some missions, and even when evading cops. Hence, players should definitely try to win it for free while the current GTA Online weekly update lasts.

3) Incredible explosive resistance

Once players upgrade the RUNE Zhaba's armor to its full capacity, it becomes capable of surviving a barrage of Homing Missiles and different types of explosives. This can be done at any vehicle workshop. Here are the number of explosive attacks the Zhaba can withstand with 100% armor:

Homing Missiles - 13

- 13 RPG, Grenades, Sticky Bombs - 13

- 13 Heavy Sniper MK II Explosive Rounds - 32

- 32 Rhino Tank Cannon - 6

- 6 Anti Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM Flak - 2

In addition to explosive resistance, the RUNE Zhaba's windows display bullet resistance against other GTA Online weapons to a great degree.

4) Good customizability

Rockstar Games has provided some really interesting customization options for the RUNE Zhaba. Players can modify is fenders, exhausts, grilles, roof and side panels, racks, and front as well as rear bumpers. Furthermore, there are 30 liveries available for this car, which greatly improve its standard appearance.

Since the Zhaba is pretty slow, equipping it with the Turbo Tuning modification can somewhat benefit its acceleration. The cost of completely upgrading the RUNE Zhaba is an estimated $367,725. This might seem a little expensive to some, but is a necessary investment for getting the best out of this ride.

5) Decent for off-roading

As mentioned earlier, the RUNE Zhaba is one of the off-road cars in GTA Online. Although it isn't the best choice here, it can decently traverse uneven terrain. Maneuvering this GTA Online vehicle on an inclined surface can be a little tricky, but its not completely impossible.

In a nutshell, players will have to be patient and careful when exploring Blaine County's hills and mountains in the RUNE Zhaba. Whether this unique ride also appears in Grand Theft Auto 6 remains to be seen.

