Why not to rush buying GTA Online Terrorbyte in 2024

The Benefactor Terrorbyte is a notable vehicle in GTA Online that was released in August 2018 as part of the After Hours DLC update. Soon after, many players purchased the vehicle in-game, thinking it would add great value to their gameplay. However, the Terrorbyte quickly lost its charm and became one of the most unproductive vehicles.

While players can still buy the vehicle in 2024, this article explains why GTA Online beginners in 2024 should not rush buying the Benefactor Terrorbyte.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Is it worth buying the Terrorbyte in GTA Online in 2024?

Despite being a military-grade armored and weaponized vehicle with many hidden features, the GTA Online Terrorbyte is no longer useful compared to other alternatives available in the multiplayer game in 2024.

You can use a Nerve Center, Drone Station, Turret Station, Specialized Workshop, Weapon Workshop, Player Scanners, armor, and a Multi-lock Missile Launcher from inside the Terrorbyte. However, the Terrorbyte's main functions frequently used by the playerbase are the Nerve Center and Specialized Workshop.

The Touch Screen in the Nerve Center allows you to start Client Jobs and source cargo for various businesses you own. While Client Jobs are a notable money-making method in GTA Online, they don’t pay as much as some other missions. As a result, most players ignore them and focus on other jobs.

Similarly, the listed businesses only offer source missions where you have to manually fetch and deliver supplies to the business. The Specialized Workshop may seem like an important feature as it allows you to buy, store, and upgrade the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II. However, considering the vehicle’s price and its current reputation, it is not worth rushing to invest in the Terrorbyte.

What are the alternatives for the Benefactor Terrorbyte?

While the Terrorbyte has many features, let's discuss alternatives for the Nerve Center and Specialized Workshop. All the best GTA Online businesses can be operated from the Master Control Terminal inside the Arcade. The latter also allows buying supplies and selling products from the same screen. This gives the Master Control Terminal more value compared to the Terrorbyte's Touch Screen.

Moreover, the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II has been nerfed several times and has lost its value significantly in 2024 compared to 2018. Players can opt for the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper as a replacement, which also provides great value in the long run.

Not only is the helicopter cheaper ($1,750,000) than the Oppressor Mk II ($8,000,000), but it can carry up to four people and has unlimited homing missiles. Thus, if you are a beginner in GTA Online in 2024, do not rush to buy the Terroybyte and its related services.

