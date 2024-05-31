Why Terrorbyte is the best investment in GTA Online after the Clucking Bell Farm Raid update

The Terrorbyte is one of the most powerful and useful vehicles in GTA Online. It has been a part of the title since 2018 with the 1.44 After Hours update. Ever since then, Rockstar Games has introduced numerous new vehicles to the online multiplayer mode that are fast and pack numerous features. However, the Terrorbyte still holds quite well against them even though it didn't receive any new upgrades.

This is not surprising since this Military vehicle packs several features that come in handy in combat situations and otherwise. On top of being a storage car for the Oppressor MK II, the Terrorbyte has numerous other uses. This article will explore them in-depth and tell you why it is still worth owning.

What makes the Terrorbyte worth owning in GTA Online, post-Clucking Bell Farm Raid update

This Military vehicle in GTA Online offers various features (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

As mentioned previously, the Terrorbyte has been a part of the online multiplayer mode for a long time. With the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Military vehicle is once again in the spotlight thanks to the massive discount. However, there are still many who are unsure if it's a worthy investment after the Clucking Bell Farm Raid update.

To begin, the Terrorbyte is a weaponized and armored Military vehicle that offers excellent offensive and defensive options in GTA Online. This includes armor upgrades that allow it to tank 34 Homing Missiles before blowing up. To make things even, it also has a Drone Station as well as a multi-lock missile system that keep pesky griefers in check.

While the Benefactor Terrorbyte is not made for speed or performance, this beast can reach a top speed of 87.25 mph (140.41 km/h) after a full upgrade. This is decent for a behemoth loaded with numerous instruments, weapons, and armor.

The Nerve Centre is a crucial part of the vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The main reason why the Terrorbyte is a must-buy in GTA Online is its functionality, which makes it an excellent alternative for the Mobile Operations Centre.

One can install a computer inside the Nerve Centre and keep an eye on all of their businesses. It also allows players to launch Steal and Resupply missions for all their businesses in GTA Online. This is what makes this vehicle incredibly valuable for anybody who likes doing these runs frequently in the game.

The vehicle is very useful even after the Clucking Bell Farm Raid update (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Apart from its offensive and defensive capabilities, and the feature to monitor businesses, this Military vehicle also works as a specialized workshop where players can store or upgrade their Oppressor MK II. On top of that, the cab also comes equipped with the Maverick Scanner that allows one to scan the area and check for potential targets.

Anyone looking to make money through this vehicle can easily do so by gaining access to the Client Jobs. This is another feature that makes this vehicle valuable. Hence, it is recommended that players use the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts to purchase it at a pocket-friendly price.

