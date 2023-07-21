Why Turismo R is so special in GTA Online even after the San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online has many different cars in its vast catalog of vehicles, giving players many options. An ideal ride shouldn't only be fast enough to leave opponents in dust but also provide a smooth driving experience. One such vehicle is the popular Turismo R – a 2-seater hypercar primarily inspired by the iconic LaFerrari. However, one could wonder if it’s worth buying in 2023.

That being said, let’s learn everything about Turismo R that GTA Online players should know about.

Grotti Turismo R in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more (2023)

The Grotti Turismo R was added to the game in 2014 as part of the Business Update, and Rockstar Games made sure the vehicle stood out from the rest. Its visual design seems to be based on the following real-life cars for different parts:

LaFerrari – Overall design

Trion Nemesis – Front lip

GTA Spano – Headlights

Mazzanti Evantra – Tail lights

McLaren P1 – Rear shape

Corvette C7 – Diffuser

The visual appearance of the Turismo R consists of the following characteristics, giving it many sharp edges and curves:

Front body:

Carbon-fiber insert on the curved-shaped front end

CFRP separation to distance the meshed intakes

Bulky upper area with two black-colored vertical housings

Dual circular lamps

A wedge shape on the bonnet area

Two V-shaped intakes

A Grotti emblem on the bonnet area’s edge

Side body:

Large-sized concave sections

Carbon-fibre side-skirts

A silver-colored Grotti lettering nearby the front wheels

Large-sized curved-shaped panels that cover the rear intakes

Rear-view mirror wings

Rear body:

A slanted section

Triangle-shaped rear-window

Four small-sized vents

Two curved-shaped vents

A Grotti logo

Dual circular-shaped tail lamps

Turismo R badge

A rear engine clam

A carbon fibre section on the lower side

Two L-shaped light strips

Twin rear diffusers

Twin circular-shaped exhausts tubes

Exposed diffuser/gearbox

Turismo R’s interior resembles Banshee's, especially its dial set, features, and layout.

On the performance front, the supercar is powered by a single-overhead camshaft V8 engine, and its intercoolers suggest that it is turbocharged as well. The vehicle is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $500,000 after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Is it worth purchasing Turismo R in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update?

The Grotti Turismo R is a special car in GTA Online for its superior performance. The vehicle possesses excellent acceleration that helps it to reach a staggering top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) with relative ease. The car also works on an electric motor, eliminating any power loss during gear shifts.

Players can use it in races and dominate the competitors or easily escape the chaos in the Freemode. While its performance is not the same as that of the new Penaud La Coureuse, it’s still worthy of being one of the fastest cars in the game.

Both beginners and veterans can pick the hypercar and dominate the streets of Los Santos.

