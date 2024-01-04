Why Zhaba from GTA 5 shouldn't return in GTA 6

GTA 6 is the upcoming title in the Grand Theft Auto series, but it is currently unknown which vehicles will carry over to it from previous games. While many fan favorites are bound to return, the RUNE Zhaba from GTA 5 is something Rockstar Games should avoid adding to the next title. The four-seater is an off-road/all-terrain vehicle that looks unique but doesn't offer much on the performance side.

That said, let’s learn everything about Zhaba available in GTA 5's online mode.

GTA 6 should avoid adding RUNE Zhaba: A brief look into its poor performance

The RUNE Zhaba made its debut in Grand Theft Auto 5’s online mode on January 2, 2020, as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update. The vehicle immediately made headlines due to its gigantic tires, resembling the real-life SHERP N1200. It also took inspiration from the original SHERP Pro 1000 and SHERP The Ark 3400.

While the looks and design of the Zhaba might be interesting to some, its performance is what disappoints. The off-roader suffers from a very low top speed of 62.00 mph (99.78 km/h), putting it far behind the fastest cars in GTA Online. It also possesses one of the lowest acceleration speeds in the game, completing one lap in an average time of 1:40.628.

Additionally, the Zhaba is lightweight despite its size, making it unsuitable for ramming into other vehicles while driving around Los Santos. This is a problem as other players can easily ram it out of its place using SUVs or large-sized vehicles.

Despite it being described as an all-terrain vehicle, the Zhaba can get completely stalled by large rocks or obstacles on the road. Moreover, steep slopes are something it cannot handle as the engine is not simply powerful enough.

While the Zhaba has amphibious capabilities and can traverse water easily, its top speed and low acceleration make it much slower than APC and most boats in the game.

Fans are expecting some returning vehicles in GTA 6, but the Zhaba is one automobile that should not come back, as there’s no real benefit in owning it in a place like Vice City, the location of the upcoming game.

The only significant benefit of owning a Zhaba is that it somewhat protects players from attacks. It is resilient against bullets, which allows it to sustain large amounts of gunfire. Once its Armor is fully upgraded, it can take 13 RPGs or Homing Missiles before it explodes.

With the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date set for 2025, there’s still time for Rockstar to tease vehicles set to appear in the upcoming game.

