Will Carcer City return in GTA 6: Possibility explored

The GTA 6 map is still a mystery for the gaming community. Hardcore fans have been trying to figure out the open world of the upcoming game for ages, and many location names have emerged over time. Interestingly, many fans were also seen vouching for Carcer City, which was first featured in the Manhunt video game, another popular title published by Rockstar Games.

However, as per a recent Newswire published by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, Grand Theft Auto 6 will take place in only one state. This technically eliminates the inclusion of other locations. However, fans are still optimistic.

Will Carcer City be a part of the GTA 6 map?

The simple answer for the time being is no. Immediately after the release of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, Take-Two Interactive shared the above Newswire, which explicitly mentions that GTA will take place in Leonida. The Newswire further mentioned that the state of Leonida is the home to Vice City.

On the other hand, the Grand Theft Auto community has been anticipating the inclusion of multiple cities in the upcoming game. According to a leaker named Matheusvictorbr- (X/@Matheusbr9895_), Rockstar Games would include Carcer City, Vice City, Cuba, and other locations from Brazil in Grand Theft Auto 6.

The user stated that Rockstar Games was considering other locations outside Vice City to narrate the origin of the protagonists. As per Matheusvictorbr-’s statement, rival cartels kill Jason and Lucia’s parents in Brazil, and after that, the prologue of GTA 6 begins.

However, these claims were made on April 3, 2022, and the September 2022 leaks as well as the official elaboration of the game, did not remotely hint at any of them. As a result, the inclusion of Carcer City in Grand Theft Auto 6 should be considered as a rumor until Rockstar Games officially confirms it or releases the new map.

Interestingly, the City of Carcer has been mentioned multiple times throughout the Grand Theft Auto series, including Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online. This made fans believe that both Manhunt and GTA series exist in the same timeline. However, Manhunt was a part of Rockstar Games’ 3D Universe, and Carcer City has yet to debut in the HD Universe.

Even if the studio decides to introduce Carcer City in the upcoming game, it goes without saying that the new location will be different from the one the community is familiar with. Therefore, fans are advised to wait till the GTA 6 release date to know what Rockstar has planned for the new map.

