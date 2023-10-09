Will GTA 5 release on Nintendo Switch 2? Next console might get a port

GTA 5 fans have been asking for a Nintendo Switch port of the game for a long time, and with the recent rumors regarding the Nintendo Switch 2's development, the demand is growing stronger. However, neither Rockstar Games nor Nintendo has said a word, leaving fans uncertain. In the meantime, a recent leak disclosed that the popular American gaming studio plans to port Red Dead Redemption 2 to the current Switch console.

This has given fans hope as the title is newer than Grand Theft Auto 5 and requires more hardware power. This article briefly discusses whether or not Rockstar Games will release GTA 5 on the Nintendo Switch consoles.

When will Rockstar Games release GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch console?

As of now, there is no definite answer to the question. Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the biggest AAA titles in the gaming industry and requires significant hardware power. Rockstar Games has released it only on major platforms that can handle the processing power required.

You can currently play the popular 2013 title on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 3

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

Xbox 360

PC

Steam Deck

The current-generation Nintendo Switch is a small handheld console that was mainly designed for casual gaming experiences. Many Rockstar Games fans thought that the studio would never port its HD Universe games to Switch. However, it surprised them by releasing GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and Red Dead Redemption on the platform.

Although both games are from the 3D Universe era, the remastered trilogy has HD graphics and requires powerful processors to run smoothly.

Interestingly, on September 26, 2023, Tez (X/@TezFunz2), a renowned Rockstar Games insider, disclosed that the gaming studio has re-rated Red Dead Redemption 2 for the Nintendo Switch console. They also stated that the game could be released on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2.

Tez2’s leak about Red Dead Redemption 2 on Nintendo Switch (Image via Sportskeeda)

If the leaks are true and Rockstar decides to re-release Red Dead Redemption 2 on Switch, there is a good chance that GTA 5 could also get a Switch port in the future.

However, the latter game comes with its multiplayer mode and the studio should resolve all major problems, such as GTA Online money glitches before the release.

The Nintendo Switch 2 console has also been making headlines recently and many sources claim that it could be nearly as powerful as “Gen 8 consoles” (PlayStation 4, Xbox One).

The GTA 6 leaks showed that Rockstar Games is improving its gameplay style, and fans are hoping that Grand Theft Auto 5 comes to Nintendo Switch with a remastered or a definitive edition.

