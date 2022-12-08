Will GTA Online become PayToWin due to the Shark Card value increase?

Ahead of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Winter DLC's release next week, Rockstar Games has provided an update on what to expect on its official website. Among a slew of features set to hit the game, there have also been changes to the Shark Card value while prices are being revised for all cards.

Changes to the Shark Card's value and pricing were leaked a few days ago ahead of the official announcement. Yesterday, Rockstar Games said that all Shark Card denominations would be upgraded by up to 25% for players who purchase them directly in the game.

However, the updated denomination and pricing have left players concerned about whether Rockstar Games will decide to follow the "Pay to Win" model.

GTA Online Shark Cards denominations increased by 20-25%

Changes will go in effect on December 9, 2022.



After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold.



Shark Cards are used for in-game cash that players can purchase using real-world currency. In the past, many games have been criticized for having micro-transactions that led to players buying their way to progress through the game and acquire items.

The following message from Rockstar Games announced the changes to the Shark Cards:

"Get more of what you want faster with an across-the-board increase in the GTA$ value of all Shark Cards. Starting today, all Shark Card denominations have been boosted by 20–25% when purchased directly in GTA Online or via any of the platform stores. For special GTA+ Member Shark Cards, this is on top of the current 15% bonus GTA$."

Players are not required to purchase Shark Cards in Grand Theft Auto Online, as these can be earned through several of the game's businesses and game modes. The best in-game vehicles, armor, and weapons might be a tad expensive but are not impossible to acquire.

Will the Shark Cards spoil the online experience?

Shark Cards have long existed in the online mode and remain a contributing factor to the game. Most players have been of the opinion that the cost of buying Shark Cards is not worth the in-game cash value they provide. This could also be the reason for the bump in the card's value.

Any mode of microtransaction in an online game generally leads one to believe in the existence of a "Pay to Win" system. However, the online experience has not been hampered by this system in the past, nor is it likely to be a cause for concern in the future either.

Even with the increased value across the cards, they are still exorbitantly priced and will only be purchased to gain an advantage from a tiny fraction of players. Also, with the next Grand Theft Auto title on the horizon, not many players will be looking to invest too much money in GTA Online.

Shark Cards changes explained

Image showing updated Shark Cards values. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Aside from changes to the Shark Card values, Rockstar Games has also announced that Red Shark Cards will not be sold after December 9, although players will still be able to redeem the cards they possess without losing their value.

The table above shows the increased in-game cash value for both Standard Shark Cards and GTA+ Shark Cards. Players who recently redeemed their Shark Cards between November 24, 2022, and December 5, 2022, will have the value difference added to their associated accounts before December 9.

GTA Online rewards players fairly for the time and effort they put in. Thus, players who work their way through the game to earn in-game money will not feel the need to obtain any of the Shark Cards.

