Will GTA Online players get more DLC update in 2023 and beyond?

It's been almost 10 years since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online, and yet, many fans actively play the games. While Rockstar Games never released any DLCs for the Story Mode, the multiplayer variant gets them every six months. However, after a few recent DLCs, fans have started thinking that the gaming studio is gradually ending the multiplayer game.

The rumored release period of Grand Theft Auto 6 is also compelling some players to believe it. While Rockstar Games is yet to comment on the issue, Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, has some promising news for the GTA Online playerbase.

Note: Some portions of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's viewpoint.

GTA Online is expected to get more DLC updates in the near future

Expand Tweet

Take-Two Interactive held its Q3 Earning Call meeting on February 6, 2023, where Karl Slatoff, the President, stated the following about GTA Online:

“Throughout the balance of the fiscal year, Rockstar Games will continue to support Grand Theft Auto Online with additional content updates.”

This statement came out when most of the players thought Rockstar Games would end support for the multiplayer game, and the then-latest DLC was the last major update.

The December 2022 DLC was divided into two parts: The First Dose and The Last Dose. The latter name also made some players believe that the gaming studio was ending the game with a last update. However, Rockstar released the GTA Online Summer 2023 DLC on June 13 and debunked all rumors regarding the game’s end.

According to an interview report published by GamesRadar+ on March 3, 2023, Scott Butchard, Rockstar North design director, shared the following details:

“We take inspiration from comments on forums or videos and screenshots players have taken of things they’ve done in-game… There’s a fun example of this that’s coming for this year’s Halloween event that makes me laugh every time…”

His statement clearly indicates that the gaming studio has planned more content for the multiplayer game which players will receive in the future. It is also noteworthy that Grand Theft Auto Online is currently the most profitable venture for the company, and it will continue to support it until the next game releases.

While most fans believe the next GTA game will be released in 2024, Rockstar Games has shown no signs of confirming those expectations. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the multiplayer game will receive more DLCs in the future until the next game comes to the stores.

However, fans should also note that Rockstar is gradually reducing the DLC content, and the recent ones were some of the smallest updates GTA Online has ever received. This pattern is expected to continue until the last DLC arrives.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar Games to provide more GTA Online DLCs? Yes No 0 votes